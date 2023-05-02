Thousands of mortgage prisoners turning to equity-release loans to escape vulture funds

Mortgage prisoners are turning to an equity-release provider to get their loans away from vulture funds.

Spry Finance said it was experiencing strong growth in the number of customers using its product as a way to switch from a mortgage held by an investment fund.

It experienced a 40pc increase in mortgage switching in the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year.

This was from borrowers taking out an equity-release mortgage and using some or all of it to pay off their existing mortgage.

Spry Finance director David Brady said the majority of customers borrowing to refinance debt were switching from mortgages held by investment funds.

The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders

Mortgage prisoners over the age of 60 have the option of fixing their mortgage rate by opting for an equity-release mortgage.

An equity-release mortgage normally involves a lender giving the homeowner cash in return for a share in the proceeds of the sale of the property further down the line.

People trying to escape a vulture fund are using the cash to pay off their vulture-fund owned mortgage.

Around 60,000 mortgage holders are trapped with vulture funds. They are not offered fixed rates, and are being charged variables as high as 8pc and 9pc, with each European Central Bank rate rise being passed on to them.

Mainstream banks will not accept them as switchers because they may have poor credit records, or be regarded as too old.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Services warned recently that thousands of families whose loans were sold to vulture funds would be forced back into arrears unless radical solutions were put in place.

Mr Brady said: “Drawdown of lifetime loans being used to refinance existing mortgages has increased by 40pc year-on-year from the first quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022.”

The current rate for a Spry Finance standard lifetime loan is 6.45pc, and 6.25pc for a green loan. Spry’s funding model means its interest rates are not directly linked to the ECB lending rate and don’t rise in line with it.

Spry Finance lifetime loans are a form of equity-release mortgage available only to those aged over 60.

Thousands of mortgage holders trapped with investment funds could be eligible to move on to a lower interest rate with a lifetime loan, one that would be fixed for life, Mr Brady said.

He added: “The people who are switching to Spry are older homeowners who are worried about the impact of rising interest rates on the affordability of their mortgage repayments. We know that some are being charged variable interest rates of more than 8pc by the funds which hold their loans.

“They are concerned about being forced to sell their home and are looking for certainty about their payments.”

With an equity-release loan borrowers continue to own their homes and do not have to make regular repayments.

However, the interest is added to the loan each month, meaning the loan balance grows over time. As the interest rate is fixed for life at the beginning, there is certainty about what size the outstanding loan balance will be at any time in the future, Spry said.

At a fixed interest rate of 6.45pc, the loan balance will double in size in 10 years and eight months. However, borrowers can choose to make monthly or periodic interest payments to manage the loan balance over time, Spry said.