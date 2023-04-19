One of the largest waste collection companies in the State is introducing a special charge for households for putting food and garden waste into their compost bins.

The move by Panda Recycling has been described as a blow to efforts to encourage households to recycle.

Panda Recycling, whose parent group recently sold for €1bn, is one of the largest bin collection firms in the State with some 360,000 customers.

From May 8 next it will start charging €3.80 for each compost bin lift.

The new charge comes less than a year after it increased the general waste bin-lift charges by more than 12pc and also hiked its service charges.

Since September the charge for each lift of a general waste bin has up by €1.13 to €10.25, a rise of 12.4pc.

The half-yearly service charge rose by €4.86 to €62.50. That means the annual service charge is now €125, a rise of 8.4pc.

There is a charge of 80c for each lift of the recycling bins, plus 0.045c per kg.

The September rises mean household having its bin collected every fortnight are now paying €50 more per year for their waste-collection service.

Panda Recycling has announced a new compost bin charge. Photo: Collins Agency

Whatsapp Panda Recycling has announced a new compost bin charge. Photo: Collins Agency

When telling customers about the increases last September it said the cost of lifting compost bins was unaffected, but the company has now changed tack.

Financial adviser Frank Conway, who chaired the Government’s since disbanded Price Monitoring Group for bin charges, said he was surprised at the move by Panda Recycling to introduce a specific charge for each compost bin lifted.

He said waste companies generally do not charge for this.

Councils and the Department of the Environment have been encouraging bin collection companies not to charge for compost bin lifts in a bid to lessen the volume of waste put into general-waste bins.

“This will be a shock to people as it goes against the councils’ and the department’s circular economy objective of encouraging people to put less into the general-waste bins,” he said.

The new charge will just add to the ever-rising overall costs for households, he said.

Asked about the new compost bin charge, Panda said it is offering several cost saving measures, including one free month of service for signing up to a direct debit.

Panda maintains that many of its customers, and those of other bin collection companies, already effectively pay for compost bin lifts as they pay a fee that bundles the cost of lifting all the three different bins into one charge.

Panda said 20pc of its residential customer base will begin paying a specific lift charge for their brown bin.

The charge was partly to encourage its correct use, it said.

“We offer our residential customers several pricing plans and options to best meet their household waste needs.”

Panda said the cost of providing its services has risen over recent months, and it is taking every action to absorb these costs and minimise the impact on our customers.

Panda is owned by Beauparc Utilities, which also owns the Greenstar waste firm.

Last winter Beauparc closed its electricity and gas supply business, Panda Power.

Recently it emerged that key management personnel at Beauparc Utilities shared a €52.8m windfall arising from the sale of the business last year.

Businessman Eamon Waters sold Beauparc Utilities to Australian financial services giant Macquarie.

Mr Waters was reported to have received a windfall of about €367m from the €1bn sale. The group has more than 3,000 staff.