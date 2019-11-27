Thousands of Bank of Ireland customers hit by delay in payments going into accounts

Thousands of Bank of Ireland customers have been hit by a delay in payments going into their accounts.

Thousands of Bank of Ireland customers have been hit by a delay in payments going into their accounts.

This has meant some customers have not received their wages into their bank accounts.

It is just the latest IT problem to impact banks in this country.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Ireland said: "While our payments system is operating normally this morning, we are aware of a delay in some overnight payments appearing in customers’ accounts.

"We are investigating this delay and would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience. Payments can process to accounts throughout the day."

Angry customers have taken to social media to complain that they have not received their wages into their accounts.

One customer wrote on Twitter: "Is there is an issue as I was due to be paid today, like every Wednesday? But my wages have not gone into my account and other colleagues are the same, and there is no information on your website."

Last month thousands of Ulster Bank customers were shocked to discover their wages did not go into their Ulster Bank accounts after an IT breakdown delayed the transfer of electronic payments.

And 10,000 social welfare recipients did not get their payments into their accounts.

These systems crashes are now happening on a regular basis in this country.

Online Editors