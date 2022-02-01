Thousands missing out on savings by auto-renewing energy contracts

People who auto-renew their electricity and gas contracts are missing out on huge savings. Photo: Matthias Lindner

THOUSANDS of households are missing out on large savings by auto-renewing their energy contracts.

They are failing to switch energy provider or seek a better deal from their current supplier.

Car insurance is the most likely item to be switched, but almost four in ten householders allow their utility contract to auto-renew, costing them hundreds of euro, an iReach survey commissioned by Peopl.ie Insurance has found.

Recent figures have shown a rise in those switching electricity and gas supplier after up to 30 different price rise announcements in the last year.

Heating and lighting costs are set to rise by between €500 and €1,300 a year due to the price spikes.

But the Peopl.ie Insurance survey of 1,000 people shows that 38pc of respondent just auto-renew with the same energy provider each year.

This means they are likely to be on the highest tariffs as energy providers reserve their best deals for those who switch or those who threaten to switch.

Discounts of up to 40p can be obtained by moving utility provider.

The survey found that motor insurance is the household bill that is most likely to be switched.

More than six in ten people shop around for car insurance every year.

Experts said that consumers are probably aware that insurers punish loyalty with so-called price walking.

This is to be banned from the summer by the Central Bank and involves insurers raising the cost of renewals each year that a customer remains loyal to them.

The survey found 30pc do not shop around for better motor cover.

Half of those with home insurance shop around for better value, the survey found.

Research from the Central Bank indicates that price walking, or dual-pricing, can result in a motorists being hit with a 12pc penalty over nine years, with homeowners seeing their bill rise by 32pc over nine years.

Homeowners could cut home insurance premiums by quarter by seeking out a better deal, according to Peopl.ie Insurance, a provider of home and life insurance sold through credit unions.

Men are more likely than women to switch across a range of everyday bills.

The survey reveals that a substantial number of people only change their provider when the price increases significantly.

There is also a relatively large cohort of consumers who still auto-renew every year.

Combined, these “non-switchers” account for almost three in 10 consumers when it comes to home insurance, and a quarter of those with motor insurance.

Chief executive of Peopl.ie Insurance said: “Our tendency to look around for better deals on our big yearly expenditures appears to be different depending on the product.”

He said that the fact that 68pc of people shop around for their annual car insurance might seem on the face of it a good statistic. But it had to be considered in the context of the finding that 32pc are not shopping around.

“If they are simply accepting their current provider’s quote at renewal time then the odds are they could be overpaying by hundreds of euro.”

He said the same goes for home insurance and electricity and gas, which even less people shop around for.