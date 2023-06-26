Thousands fear gift voucher losses after payment firm is shut

Liffey Valley shopping centre is one of the shopping centre impacted by the forced closure of a payments firm that manages the funds for the gift cards.

THOUSANDS of consumers with gift cards issued by shopping centres around the country fear they will lose out after the payments firm that manages the funds for the gift cards was shut down by regulators.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin and Cork’s Mahon Point have both told people that they are currently unable to accept gift cards issued for the shopping centres by the shopping centres.

Also impacted are gift cards issued by the White Water Shopping Centre in Kildare, the Square in Tallaght, along with a number of other shopping centres.

It comes after regulators in Lithuania revoked the license of UAB PayrNet citing “gross, systematic and multiple violations” of money laundering laws, and fears over terrorist financing law violations.

And a number of credit unions that used UAB PayrNet as the issuer of their debit cards have had to make alternative arrangements.

It is understood that 18 credit unions offered debit cards issued by the Lithuania company’s Railsbank Technology subsidiary.

The MYCU debit cards have now transferred to a card operator used by other credit unions.

One senior source said: “The credit union-owned Payac services company stepped in and took over the issuing of debit cards impacted, so a crisis was averted.”

Chief executive of the Irish League of Credit Unions, David Malone, said no funds were being held by the UAB subsidiary Railsbank, as it was “only involved in card issuance.”

But people with shopping centre vouchers are fearing a loss of money.

A notice issued to customers at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre says: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are currently unable to sell or accept gift cards at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at the moment.

“This situation arises from UAB PayrNet, the payments firm responsible for managing the funds of gift cards, having their licence revoked.”

It is understood this only relations to the Liffey Valley Gift Card.

One of the largest shopping centres in the country, the Liffey Valley Gift Card covers 80 stores and 20 restaurants in the centre.

It was available in dominations from €10 to €1,200.

Mahon Point SC, which has over 60 retail stores, posted on its website that there are problems with its Mahon Point Gift Card. It is “currently unable to sell or accept gift cards”.

“At this stage, the full implications and the timeline for a resolution are not completely clear. However, we are working closely with the gift card provider and exploring every possible avenue to rectify the situation as swiftly as possible,” it said.

One shopper, James Anderson of Dublin said he bought his partner a €150 Liffey Valley Shopping Centre voucher and a €50 for his partner’s daughter.

“I thought it would fine. I have been buying vouchers from Liffey Valley for years.”

Under financial regulations, UAB PayrNet is required to pay money it handles on behalf of consumers into a ring-fenced account, separate to its own accounts.

This “safeguarding” rule may mean the money backing up the vouchers is available to be paid back to consumers. This is mandated under the European Communities (Electronic Money) Regulations 2011.

The Central Bank of Ireland said it has been made aware of the revocation of licence of PayrNet UAB which was authorised as an e-money institution by the Bank of Lithuania and passported its services into Ireland.

PayrNet UAB’s primary activities in Ireland included the issuance of e-money in the form of gift cards via a distribution network.

The Central Bank is engaging with the Bank of Lithuania on the impact of the licence revocation and any potential impact on Irish consumers, it said.

Last week the Lithuanian central bank, the Bank of Lithuania, revoked the licence of UAB PayrNet over concerns of money laundering and terrorist financing law violations.

It was told to return funds to clients, while the Lithuanian central bank is set to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the firm.