‘This will put pressure on other banks to follow’ – good news for savers as Permanent TSB to raise deposit rates

Savers are set to benefit after Permanent TSB said it is raising its deposit rates.

The bank is pushing up what it pays those with money on deposit by 0.5 percentage points.

It comes after AIB last month increased interest rates for deposit holders, doubling the return for regular savers.

AIB applied a 2pc rate to its regular saver products, along with AIB Junior, AIB Student Saver and EBS Family Savings accounts. Now Permanent TSB is responding.

Savers have persistently complained that banks have only passed on a fraction of the eight interest rate rises announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the past year.

This has led to growing pressure on banks here to funnel through the benefits of the rate changes over recent months to those with savings.

In April, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf told TDs and senators that banks were then paying so little to savers that they were making around €1.8bn a year by putting household and business deposits they have in the ECB.

He said they were using money from savers to “subsidise” mortgage holders.

Since Mr Makhlouf’s comments, Bank of Ireland, AIB Group and Permanent TSB have announced a number of rises in their savings interest rates.

Permanent TSB is the latest to react. It said that from August 9, it will put through increases of 0.5 percentage points for all new fixed-term deposits ranging from 12 months to five years.

It said it will have a market-leading rate of 1.75pc for 12-month fixed terms, and 2pc for 18-month fixed terms.

The bank said this is the fourth set of interest rate increases for savers announced by Permanent TSB since November last year. Over that time, ECB rates have gone up eight times.

The three-year and five-year Permanent TSB rates will increase by 0.5 percentage points to 2pc. And the rate on the six-month fixed-term deposit will increase by 0.25 percentage points to 1pc.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said the increase in deposit rates by Permanent TSB is welcome news for hard-pressed savers, who have had to contend with record inflation as well as ultra-low savings rates over the past two years or so.

“And it will undoubtedly put pressure on AIB and BoI to respond,” he said.

However, the rates on offer from the three main lenders are still pretty low, Mr Cassidy said.

Savers will pay DIRT of 33pc on any gains that they make.

“Deposit rates of over 3.50pc are now available in many countries throughout Europe, some of which can be accessed by Irish savers through Raisin,” he said.

“Trade Republic is also offering a rate of 2pc to its customers here. So I’d advise savers to check out these alternative options also.”

In February, there was an increase in the interest paid on new State Savings products for the first time in 16 years.

The interest rates being paid on new issues of the National Solidarity Bonds, new Savings Certs and new Instalment Savings went up by between 0.54 percentage points and 0.35 percentage points.

The popular savings products are sold through post offices. However, the rates are still considered low at a time when the ECB deposit rate is 3.5pc, and is due to go up again next week.