Third of all insurance claims made before holiday even starts

Expert Paul Walsh urges all holidaymakers to organise their insurance before they travel

Holidaymakers have been warned to buy travel insurance before they take a break after it emerged that close to one in three of claims are due to cancellations.

Research from leading insurer Peopl.ie shows that over the last two-and-a-half years huge numbers of claims were made before the policyholder even set foot on an airplane or boat.

The figures show that the two most common reasons for a travel insurance claim are to cover the cost of holiday cancellations and medical expenses.

Peopl Insurance said it was disclosing claims data to highlight where and how consumers can better protect themselves.

Chief executive Paul Walsh said: “Our figures show that it is essential for holidaymakers to take their cover out at the time of booking their holiday.

“Holidaymakers who take out travel insurance only a week or two before they travel, or worse again, by doing so on their way to, or even from the airport, are leaving a major benefit of their travel insurance behind, and limiting the benefit of their holiday cancellation cover.”

He said data also highlights the importance of choosing a travel insurance policy with good medical cover.

The most common reason for a travel insurance claim over the last two-and-a-half years was medical expenses.

“The bill for medical expenses in some international countries could run into the tens of thousands, or more,” he said.

Having trip cancellation cover in place is also key, he said. But having cancellation cover does not necessarily mean you are covered for any and all events that might lead to the cancellation of your trip.

Mr Walsh said an overly cheap policy may not cover delayed and missed departures, which is a basic feature of standard policies.

He also advised consumers to watch out for any excesses on the policy. Excess is the amount deducted from each claim, before claims are paid.

The excess for lost baggage on some policies, and the amount paid by the insurer, may be very close. This would mean a consumer making a claim getting very little compensation.

Mr Walsh said it is important to “make sure you can afford the excess limit you set as you will need to cover this in the event of a claim”.

Peopl Insurance also recommended that policyholders ensure they know to what extent doctors and hospital fees will be covered in the event they become ill or are injured while on holiday.

And the insurance experts warned that honesty is paramount when it comes to disclosing pre-existing medical conditions to an insurer – otherwise, the policyholder runs the risk of the policy being invalid in the event of a claim.