Nicci Daly pictured at the official reveal of the kit that Team Ireland will be wearing at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: INPHOMorgan Treacy

Dubliner Nicci Daly is one of the players on the Irish women's hockey team set to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this month. The side will have their Olympic debut on July 24 against South Africa at the Oi Stadium. From Edmondstown in Rathfarnham, Daly was a member of the Ireland team that played in the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup final. She is also a mechanical engineer and a motorsport enthusiast who recently established Formula Female, which aims to increase female participation in motorsport.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career in sport has taught you?

There is no money in women's sport at the moment – unless it is tennis or golf. So I have learned that I need to make any bit of money that I do get to work for me – but it is always difficult when you are trying to work as well as be an elite athlete.

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

That we are more fragile than we think – so it is important to plan for emergency situations with our money. It has also taught me that we can survive with less – and that with a simple less expensive living, we can enjoy the things that don't require money.

What's the best advice you ever got about money?

Don't work for your money; make your money work for you.

What's the most expensive country you ever visited?

The Cayman Islands. A beer was eight dollars.

What's your favourite Irish coin?

The one pound coin. It's my favourite because when I was younger, my Dad used to make us wash or hoover cars for money – and he used to give us one pound coins for cleaning cars.

Apart from property, what’s the most expensive thing you have bought?

Bitcoin!

What was your worst job?

Knocking on people's doors to ask them to take pre-election polls. Some people saw you coming a mile and would run you off their property before you could even get to the door. You had to get a certain amount of people each day in each housing area to complete the poll before you could finish. It was long tedious work.

Your biggest financial mistake?

Taking up an international hockey career – I'm broke!

If you won the Euromillions, what would you do with the money?

I would set up a racing or motorsport engineering academy for young boys and girls to help them carve a career in motorsport. I would help a young racing driver who I currently work with as a performance coach to get to the professional level of motorsport and put the first Irish female racing driver in the W series – a championship that shares the same world stage as Formula One.

iTunes or Spotify?

Spotify, but i still have my Shania Twain, Spice Girls and Garth Brooks CD’s.

What’s the last thing you bought online?

An Adidas jumper for my girlfriend.

Would you buy Irish property now?

Not in Dublin anyway – because I cannot afford it. Possibly in Cork city – there are some good offers down there.

Do you ever haggle?

Yes, I got my debs dress in Turkey for €15; the seller wanted €45.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am a bit of both. I don't spend a lot being a full-time athlete so usually if I purchase, it tends to be an expensive buy. So I save to spend – if that makes sense – but only for something I really want. I don’t spend for the sake of it.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

My car, my phone and my Sky Sports F1 subscription.