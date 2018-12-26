The winter freeze that has gripped house prices

The property market was struck with paralysis in the last quarter of the year, as lending rules and Brexit concerns kept prices static.

The property market was struck with paralysis in the last quarter of the year, as lending rules and Brexit concerns kept prices static.

The values of average homes either rose by tiny increments or stayed still during one of the slowest quarters for house price inflation nationally since the crash.

The lack of lending exemptions at this time of year has also made the usual season slowdown more apparent.

Around half of all markets surveyed showed no growth at all, according to the Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance (REA) Average House Price Index published today.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €236,287, the survey has found - a rise of 0.6pc on the previous quarter's figure of €234,284.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 4.6pc in 2018 - indicating that the market is continuing to steady after an 11.3pc overall rise in 2017.

In the capital and commuter belt areas, much of the slack at the end of the year was caused by what estate agents now term "Q4 Syndrome".

This is an end-of-year paralysis caused by an artificially created slowdown in mortgage lending, particularly as people tend to wait for the new year and a new chance at exemptions to strict lending rules.

Elsewhere across the country, the usual seasonal slowdown was pointedly amplified by "wait and see" attitudes over Brexit.

Separately, more than 10,000 households are to pay property tax for the first time on the back of reforms to be announced in the new year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled that anyone who bought a home in 2013 will have to start paying the Local Property Tax from 2020.

Irish Independent