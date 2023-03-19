‘The rent from a flat I let no longer covers my mortgage. Must I sell?’
Q I have a two-bed apartment in Dublin that I bought during the Celtic Tiger with a tracker mortgage that’s 1pc over the ECB rate. The property is in a rent pressure zone and the monthly rental income is €1,500. With rising interest rates, this rental income barely covers my monthly mortgage repayments and my management fees. I had always planned to use this property as a pension but I’m now considering selling altogether. What should I do?