LANDLORDS have been accused of breaking the rules by pushing up rents beyond limits imposed under regulations.

The State body that regulates the rental sector has expressed concern about landlords breaking rent pressure zone caps on rent rises.

The Residential Tenancies Board said it will go after landlords that break the rent cap rules.

It referred to “unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords” after its latest rents index recorded rents rising at rates last seen before the pandemic.

Read More

It said it was a “source of concern” that rents nationally rose by 7pc in the April to June period.

Before the system was changed, rents in what are called rent pressure zones are only supposed to rise by 4pc.

Some three quarters of the country are covered by rent pressure zones.

The period recorded by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) was at a point when the country came out of the latest lockdown, prompting rents to surge after a period when they were slightly subdued.

A noted spike in rents in commuter areas near cities was picked up in the latest rents survey.

Nationally, the average monthly rent now stands a €1,352 per month. This is up €32 a month from the start of the year, the board’s index shows.

The nationwide rise of 7pc in rents was the highest national growth rate seen since the first three months 2019.

Dublin again has the highest rents, with a monthly average of €1,848. This is despite price inflation being lowest in the capital city.

Stillorgan has the highest rents in the country at €2,440 per month.

Donegal is the cheapest place for a tenant, with an average cost of €677.

Cork saw year-on-year increases of 6.3pc, with a surge of 9.4pc in Cork county.

Interim director of the RTB Padraig McGoldrick said he was concerned about rent rises that are greater than permitted under rent pressure zone legislation.

He said the figures in the latest rents index were for a period before the calculation of rent pressure zone caps were changed.

Now rents can only rise in line with the harmonised index of consumer prices. However, that has started to rise rapidly lately.

“While the latest rent levels will not yet have been impacted by the change in rules for rent setting introduced in July, the level of increase in Q2 2021 is a source of concern and, while there may be legitimate reasons reflecting the rate of increase, it may also indicate an unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords with rent setting regulations restricting rent increases in Rent Pressure Zone areas (RPZ).”

He said rents are continuing to increase more rapidly along the commuter belt and more slowly in Dublin and other urban areas.

Mr McGoldrick said this indicates that the pandemic has seen an immediate impact of people moving from urban areas, particularly Dublin. This may reflect an emerging trend around long-term working and lifestyle choices.

He expressed a hope that the easing of restrictions has seen an initial bounce in rents, and that this trend may not be permanent.

Mr McGoldrick warned: “The impact of not complying with these measures can be very severe, and the RTB is committed to ensuring increased compliance with these requirements.”

Where landlords circumvent the legislation in relation to rent pressure zone rent caps, the board has the power to investigate and apply sanctions, with fines of up to €15,000 and/or costs up to €15,000.

Up to June the board had started almost 400 investigations into improper conducts and to date almost €260,000 has been refunded to current and former tenants as a direct result of breach of rent setting rules.

He said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has told the board to introduce a campaign to identify and, where necessary, pursue those who abuse or ignore their rent setting responsibilities.