Teeing up your trade-in: Four ways to ensure your next car retains its value

If you want a new car, you may have to wait three to six months and dealers aren't discounting

Of all the costs involved in buying and running a car, depreciation is probably the biggest.

New cars are notorious for immediately losing chunks of their value the moment they are driven away from the dealer forecourt, and going on to depreciate the most sharply over their first three or four years.

But right now, we’re at a strange point where most used cars are effectively appreciating rather than depreciating assets.

In other words, the car parked outside your home is probably worth more on the open market than it would have fetched a year, or even two years ago.

According to John Courage, equity manager at car history checking website Motorcheck.ie, says his company’s market data shows that a three-year-old car today sells for the same price its as is worth the same today as what an equivalent two-year old model would normally trade for.

“It’s a strange and unique set of times that we’re living in.”

This has been attributed to a severe tightening in the supply of new cars and a sharp drop in the import of rate of used cars imports from the UK practically dropping off a cliff since Brexit.

Not to mention the supply chain issues caused by two years of Covid lockdowns and now the war in Ukraine.

However, Courage reckons that this current state of affairs is unlikely to last forever.

The flipside to this is that it’s a sellers’ market, so dealers will not be inclined to offer any discounts on new cars right now.

Furthermore, you can expect a wait of between three and six months for the most popular new models.

“It’s a very good time to be a car owner, but not such a great time to be a car buyer,” said Paddy Comyn, spokesman for AA Ireland.

All of this means that if you need a new car, minimising your losses from depreciation is probably the most viable strategy to extract the maximum value from it over the long term.

Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Consider brand and segment carefully

If you’re looking to buy a new car with the intention of keeping it for 10 years or more, the natural inclination might be to go for the brands that populate the best-seller lists, which in Ireland tend to be dominated by brands like Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, VW and Kia.

However, according to Courage there’s little difference in depreciation among these brands, although they will likely hold their value better than French or Italian makes.

Another tack is to consider newer, in-demand model segments.

Courage says the fastest growing segment is the ‘B-SUV’ or small, compact SUVs, into which almost every manufacturer has launched new models over the last couple of years.

Also worth considering is a model’s current lifecycle.

If you buy a car, even one with a traditionally strong residual value, and it is replaced by a new model before you resell it, the car’s value may drop more sharply over time than a model that was launched relatively recently.

EV or ICE?

But another decision that could strongly influence your new car’s depreciation curve is whether or not you decide to opt for a fully electric vehicle (EV).

Although they remain far more costly to buy than conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, range anxiety is now far less of an issue for most EV buyers today thanks to vastly improved battery technology.

Comyn says the writing is on the wall for cars that run only on petrol or diesel, as the Government has committed to banning the sale of such cars from 2030.

Future motor taxation is likely to be geared towards incentivising the purchase of EVs and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and discouraging diesel and petrol in the run-up to the 2030 deadline.

Even regular hybrids – vehicles with both electric and petrol/diesel engines that don’t need to be charged – won’t cut it in the future, he adds.

Courage confirms that the values of EVs up to two or three years are certainly holding up well, but adds that the Irish market is generally too small to see large differences in car depreciation across the board.

“The only thing that we’re seeing now is a continuation of the appreciation of used cars.”

Go for a PCP

A PCP is essentially a form of long-term car hire in that, unlike a hire purchase (HP) deal, you will never own the car, so you are only making repayments on the car’s depreciation rather than its full capital value.

With this in mind, taking out a PCP may not seem like the most logical strategy to beat depreciation. The key thing here is that the car’s residual value is underwritten by the manufacturer of the vehicle.

This is known as the guaranteed minimum future value (GMFV), which is agreed at the start of the PCP deal.

So if, in two and half years’ time the value of the car you choose is still close to what it is today, you will have more positive equity above the GMFV to put towards another new car.

For example, by the end of your PCP term, your GMFV might be €10,000, but the car is actually worth €13,000, giving you equity of €3,000.​​​​​

Indeed, anyone who took out a PCP deal between two and three years ago will be sitting pretty because of the significantly higher open market value of used cars across the board – assuming they opt to hand it back and drive away with a new car on a new PCP.

On the other hand, if the car’s open market value ends up being less than the GMFV at the end of the PCP term – say €7,000, then you won’t be liable for the €3,000 loss.

Comyn tells of a piece of advice he gave recently to someone who specifically wanted a diesel SUV, even though diesels have fallen out of favour among buyers.

“I’d advised them to take a PCP because they were buying a large diesel SUV and I said they were better off letting the PCP financiers carry the risk of the residual value on that car.”

Look after your car

Whether you buy your car with cash, a HP deal, a bank loan or a PCP, there’s a lot to be said for taking as much care as possible of your car so that it’s in the best possible condition when the time comes to trade in.

Presenting a full service history and any other evidence of expenditure on maintaining and running the car will stand to you when you negotiate a trade-in.

“We’re not great in this country at servicing our cars properly, spending a little bit of money maintaining them, especially as they become older,” said Comyn.

But the rising awareness of the need to live more sustainable lifestyles could persuade more of us to look after our cars more and keep them for longer.

“Why pay above the odds now for a used car when technology has led to the situation where cars are better built and safer.

"Maybe just keep them on a little bit longer.”

Buying used can be the best bulwark against depreciation

Buying used is a solid way to beat the worst of new car depreciation, particularly if you don’t do a huge annual mileage.

If you buy, say, a three-year-old car, the advantage is you are buying a car that has suffered the worst of its depreciation in value but still in good condition and probably a valid warranty. Typically, the average car depreciation ‘curve’ levels out noticeably after four or five years, meaning that the car will shed less value thereafter.

However, like new cars, it’s currently a seller’s market, especially since Brexit has made used car imports from the UK a lot less cost-effective, so finding that used car bargain may be a lot harder.

But what’s the ideal age to buy used if the aim is to stay ahead of depreciation? John Courage, equity manager at car history checking service Motorcheck, says his choice is to buy a car at four years old and change it every two years – for another four-year old car.

His rationale is that a four-year-old car will still be under warranty, so you can still take advantage of the option to add an extra year or two of warranty if you buy from a main dealer. “If I was to buy a Toyota or a Ford or a BMW, at four years old, I know it’s been looked after, it’s been approved and it’s gone through a very, very rigorous process to make sure you’re buying a very, very good car. And by then most of the depreciation will have already gone.”