Small numbers make tax claim for working at home

Thousands have been forced to work from home during the pandemic. Stock image

ONLY a small proportion of people who have been forced to work from home have made a claim to cover expenses such as heating and broadband.

Just 66,000 out of 600,000 who have filed a tax return claimed the tax relief, figures from the Revenue show.

Unions say claiming for work-from-home expenses is onerous, and they have backed a commitment by the Government to review the allowance.

Thousands of people have been forced to work from kitchen tables, bedrooms and sheds as the Government has ordered those who can work from home during the pandemic to do so.

Remote workers can receive a tax-free payment of €3.20 a day from their employer for home working, or they can have some of their expenses, such as utility costs, reimbursed.

However, a recent survey conducted by Taxback.com found that just 5pc of employers were in a position to pay the tax-free €3.20 a day allowance to their remote workforce.

This leaves thousands of those workers forced to work from home with no option but to apply to Revenue for some relief to cover the cost of electricity, heating and broadband.

But Revenue has confirmed that at the end of May just €9.5m had been paid by it in remote working relief.

This figure does not include situations where employers are paying the tax-free €3.20 a day.

The tax authority said that up to now 602,000 PAYE taxpayers had filed a tax return for 2020, even though the due date for 2020 tax returns is October 31 this year.

Around 11pc of these returns contain a claim for remote working relief, which works out at around 66,200 claims.

With so few claiming the relief, Revenue was asked if it could do more to make it easier to claim.

The spokesperson said the quickest and easiest way for taxpayers to submit details of expenditure incurred is through Revenue’s Receipts Tracker App.

The Receipts Tracker service is also available through myAccount for taxpayers using desktop or laptop computers.

Those working from home are eligible to claim for 10pc of the cost of electricity and heat, apportioned on the basis of the number of days worked from home over the year.

They can also claim 30pc of your broadband costs, apportioned on the same basis.

The average amount remote workers can expect to receive is only between €20 and €60, depending on their wages and other factors, according to Taxback.com.

Head of Social Policy & Employment Affairs at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Dr Laura Bambrick said claiming work-from-home expenses through Revenue is onerous and causing hardship for many workers.

The Government has committed to a review of work-from-home allowances ahead of the Budget, following a campaign by Congress.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar promised at the start of the year he would seek to review the treatment of remote working for the purposes of tax and expenditure in the next Budget.

“We’re also going to have a package in Budget 2022, that’s the Budget in October, to improve the tax treatment and expenses regime around home and remote working,” he said.