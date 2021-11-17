Self-assessed tax deadline pushed back to Friday

THOUSANDS of self-employed people and PAYE earners with untaxed income have been given a few more days to file a tax return.

Under-pressure accountants had been calling for an extension of the pay-and-file deadline for a the past few weeks, but Revenue had insisted there would be no extension.

The deadline was today, but Revenue has now decided to extend it to 5pm on Friday.

In a Tweet, the tax authority said: “We are conscious that many agents work up to the midnight deadline to meet the pay-and-file obligations.

Read More

“In light of the current Covid-19 developments we are extending the pay-and-file deadline to Friday, November 19, at 5.00pm.”

More than half a million people who are self-assessed have been scrambling to meet the initial deadline.

Last week Revenue’s online systems again crashed, but Revenue had insisted it would not respond to this by extending the pay-and-file deadline.

It has now done a U-turn.

Last week the collapse of portal for filing a property tax return was one of the factors that led Revenue to extend the deadline for making submissions for that tax.

And last Tuesday Revenue’s online services, including myAccount and ROS, went down for two hours.

Norah Collender of Chartered Accountants Ireland welcomed the extension but said it would have been more helpful if it was announced on Monday.

Accountants have urged those who have yet to file to move swiftly to try and meet the new deadline.

It said that if the timeline is too tight, then taxpayers should try to mitigate the impact of late filing surcharges imposed by Revenue.

Income tax surcharges of between 5pc and 10pc of the tax liability can be imposed on those who are late filing.

Barry Cahill of Taxback.com said this time of year can be stressful for people.

He said many of those affected are small-to-medium sized business owners who are busy with the day-to-day running of a business and may have lost track of their tax affairs.

“Our advice to people is to try to keep a cool head, do not ignore the deadlines, and take expert help if needed.”

Taxback.com say two things could happen if you file late. You will be subject to both interest and surcharges.

“Revenue can charge interest at a rate of 0.0219pc of your liability per day or part of a day that you extend beyond the deadline.

“This may seem like a small percentage, but it all adds up. Legally, Revenue is entitled to charge interest to anyone who is late paying their liability, but in actuality this is rarely charged, and if so, usually only to tax avoiders or evaders.”

Mr Cahill said the second possible charge is the 5pc, increasing to 10pc, surcharge.