Revenue extends tax deadline for self-employed

REVENUE has announced a four-week further extension to the pay-and-file deadline for those who submit their tax returns online.

The deadline was on November 12 next, but has now been pushed out to Thursday, December 10.

Revenue said the issues relates to those taxpayers who are set to file their 2019 self-assessed income tax return and pay their taxes through the Revenue Online Service (ROS) in respect of preliminary tax for 2020 and any tax balance due for 2019. These are mainly self-employed people.

Read More

Revenue has also extended the due date for beneficiaries who received gifts or inheritances with valuation dates in the year ended 31 August 2020.

These beneficiaries now have until 10 December to make a capital acquisitions tax (CAT) return and the appropriate payment through ROS.

In order to qualify for the extension, customers must both pay and file through ROS.

Otherwise, the relevant return and payment is due no later than October 31 next, the tax authority said.

A spokesperson for Revenue said ROS is available 24/7 and is the easiest and most efficient way to pay and file.

The number of people who now file a self-assessed tax return has shot up by 112,000 in the last five years.

Some 730,000 were expected to file a tax return last year, according to Taxback.

Director of public policy at Chartered Accountants Ireland Dr Brian Keegan said his organisation had lobbied for the extension as accountants were extremely busy this year helping firms with the temporary wage subsidy, applying for grants and other pandemic-related issues.

Read More

Online Editors