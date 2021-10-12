Remote workers will be able to claim more for lighting and heat expenses

Remote workers will be able to claim more tax back on lighting and heating expenses. Stock image

REMOTE workers will be able to claim a little more tax money back for the cost of lighting and heating their homes.

Those working from home will be able to claim 30pc tax relief towards the cost of energy, instead of 10pc.

This will apply for those days that they are working from home only, and can be claimed if their employer is not paying the tax-free €3.20 a day discretionary payment.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the tax deduction can be claimed for vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband in respect of those incurred while working from home is to be introduced.

In last year’s Budget the percentages of the cost of broadband that can be claimed from Revenue rose from 10pc to 30pc also.

Mr Donohoe said: “I am announcing an income tax deduction, amounting to 30pc of the cost of vouched expenses, for electricity and broadband in respect of those incurred while working from home.”

Bills for heating and lighting homes are expected to rise by between €500 and €800 this year as a raft of price rises have been announced.

The increase in what can be claimed by remote workers for heating and electricity from 10pc to 30pc, will benefit a higher-rate taxpayer by about €100.

This is on the basis that the worker runs up electricity and heating bills of €1,000 a year, assuming they are working from home on a full-time basis.

Lower-rate taxpayers will be able claim an extra €50.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar claimed the remot working tax break was a proposal from his Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. He said it could be worth €220 to each worker.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) is among those pointing out that claiming back heating and light and broadband expenses for those working from home is cumbersome.

Its head of social policy and employment affairs, Laura Bambrick, said: “Enhanced tax relief lacks ambition. It does nothing to address the facts that the system is cumbersome to use and causing real hardship for some workers as it is not paid in real time when utility bills fall due.”

Home workers have to wait until the end of the financial year to submit a claim to Revenue, and they have to upload the relevant bills.

Remote workers can receive a tax-free payment of €3.20 per day from their employer for home working, or they can have some of their expenses, such as utility costs, reimbursed.

Around 875,000 people have been remote working, according to figures quoted from Revenue in a Tax Strategy Group (TSG) paper on working from home.

The TSG paper says just 90,000 people made a claim for tax relief for working from home as of May this year, with an average amount of €130 per worker.

This works out at just €52 for some on the higher rate of income tax, and just €26 on average for someone on the 20pc rate, the TSG paper said

E-workers can claim for remote working only for the days that they are based at home.

People making a claim need to keep copies of bills and expenses as proof of expenditure.

They also need to get written correspondence from their employer to state that they are working from home and are eligible to claim relief.