Planned tax change to put squeeze on soft loans from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’

Children receiving soft loans from their parents will have to account for them to Revenue. Photo: Rolling News

SOFT loans from the Bank of Mum and Dad are to face a tax clampdown.

Changes coming will mean that many of those receiving lump sums to help them put together a deposit for a house will have to account to Revenue for the gift.

The change was introduced in the Finance Bill, and has been described as having “onerous tax implications” for those getting a cash gift from their parents.

Accountants argue that the move will add a huge administrative burden for taxpayers but there will be little return for the Exchequer.

Up to now gifts of funds from parents to children for a house deposit or renovations were valued for tax purposes as if the money was on deposit. This is in cases where parents do not charge their children for the loan.

Tax was due on the amount of interest the money could get from being put into a deposit account.

With interest on savings at near zero there has been little or no tax implications.

This is an attempt to put a value on what tax experts call the use of free money.

But the Finance Bill proposes that the loan would still be treated as a taxable gift.

But the change, first reported in the Irish Times, would see the person receiving the money from their parents treating the money as a loan and ascribing a loan interest rate to it.

This will see them having to work out how much they would pay in interest they would pay for the funds from a bank.

The interest amount will be a taxable gift.

The change, which is due to come in early next year, is expected to involve a lot of paperwork.

Revenue said: “The amendment at Section 62 of the Finance Bill, as published, proposes a change to the current practice of determining the value of an interest-free or low-interest loan.

“The amendment provides that in the case of such loans, ‘the best price obtainable in the open market’ is to be determined by reference to the best obtainable rate in the open market to borrow an equivalent amount of money.”

However, most of those getting a soft loan from their parents are unlikely to have to pay tax.

This is because children are entitled to received up to €3,000 each year under the Small Gifts Exemption of the Capital Acquisition Tax rules.

If the loan exceeds the Small Gifts Exemption of €3,000 it will have to come off the tax-free threshold of €335,000 a parent is entitled to give to children as gifts or inheritances.

If the loan exceeds the tax-free threshold of €3,000 from a parent to a child then this will have to be calculated each year and accounted for to Revenue.

And if the amount exceeds the small gifts exemption amount any year it will have to come off the tax-free threshold of €335,000 a parent is entitled to leave to children under inheritance tax laws.

Professional tax leader with Chartered Accountants Ireland Norah Collender said the change would amount to an “onerous tax burden” for people but would mean little extra revenue for the Exchequer.

She said this point had been made by accountancy bodies to Revenue officials.

She said it will be an administrative burden and messy for those getting a loan from their parents to work out what interest rate should apply to such a loan and then retain all the back-up documentation if questioned by Revenue.

Revenue said it will issue guidance on the change once Finance Bill is enacted and the amended legislation passed.