Pension funds get class action status over Perrigo's €1.6bn tax liability

Two Florida public service pension funds have won class action certification in a case alleging pharmaceutical company Perrigo failed to disclose a disputed €1.6bn tax liability to Ireland.

The Southern District of New York court rejected Perrigo's argument that the pension funds - City of Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund - have "too little knowledge of and too little engagement" with the case to be adequate class representatives.

The funds claim Perrigo failed to share the disputed €1.6bn tax liability, which was included in a letter from Revenue it received in October 2018, with its investors. They allege details of the liability were not included in a report in November 2018 sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

They allege Perrigo didn't reveal the liability until an SEC filing in December 2018, leading to Perrigo's share price falling by 30pc in a day.

The funds have achieved class action status for all entities damaged by buying the stock between November 8, 2018, through to December 20, 2018. It means several potential lawsuits with similar claims against Perrigo from other investors can be combined into a single proceeding led by one firm.

The conflict stems from Revenue's audit of Elan's sale of a 50pc stake in Tysabri to Biogen. The deal happened eight months before Perrigo's acquisition of Elan in 2013.

Through the deal, Elan received $3.25bn (€2.9bn) and an ongoing royalty stream. Revenue claims it should have been taxed as capital gains at 33pc instead of trading income at 12.5pc.

Perrigo appealed against Revenue's decision in February. A hearing concluded in June and the High Court is still to announce its judgment.

