One in three valued their home under €200k for local property tax returns

HOMEOWNERS overwhelmingly opted for low valuations for their homes when making property tax returns.

The latest figures show that around a third of homes were valued at under €200,000 on local property tax returns filed for last week’s deadline.

Revenue officials said of 1.3 million local property tax returns submitted almost 32pc of them have valued the home at under €200,000.

This works out at around 417,000 properties.

Another 22pc have opted for a value of less than €262,500.

This means that 53.4pc of property owners reckon their valuation is under €262,500. It is a self-assessed tax.

The high numbers opting for such low valuations has prompted suspicions that people are deliberately undervaluing their homes to ensure they pay a low level of the tax.

Properties valued at under €200,000 have to pay an annual charge of €90.

Some 20pc have submitted a valuation of between €262,501 and €350,000 for their property.

Another 11pc said their property fell into the €350,001 to €437,500 valuation band.

Revenue said it will not overturn a valuation where a property owner has made an honest estimate and can provide supporting documents.

However, if the valuation cannot be supported, Revenue will engage with the property owner to agree a revised valuation.

Revenue said it has been checking valuations over the past few years, and just a small number of homeowners were found to be undervaluing.

And thousands of property owners have yet to file a return with Revenue for property tax.

The latest figures from the Revenue Commissioners show that property tax returns in respect of over 1.5 million properties are being treated as filed.

This is out of a total of close to 2 million properties.

The tax authority said it has received returns for approximately 77pc of the expected number of properties liable.

This means that almost a quarter of property owners have yet to make a return.

An extended deadline for making a Local Property Tax return passed at 5pm last Wednesday.

Revenue said exemptions were claimed for 11,800 properties and deferrals sought for 9,300 properties.

Most returns were made online, with annual or monthly direct debit accounting for more than half of the payment methods chosen.

Updated statistics from Revenue show that €107m in local property tax has already been paid for next year.

And €368m in new payment arrangements have also been put in place for 2022.

Ahead of last Wednesday’s deadline Revenue said had received 343,800 phone calls and over 70,000 items of correspondence from property owners.

It said it continues to process these and reassured these property owners that they will be treated as having complied with their property tax obligations on time.

This is provided they file their return as soon as their query is resolved.

Revenue said those who did not file their return by the extended deadline still have an obligation to do so and has strongly encouraged them to file their return immediately.