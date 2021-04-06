Many afraid to seek tax refund in case they owe Revenue money

LARGE numbers of people do not submit a tax return to Revenue as they fear that filing a claim could reveal a tax liability.

This is among the reasons why two thirds of taxpayers do not claim the tax reliefs and refunds they are owed on a yearly basis, according to a survey carried out by Taxback.com.

Another main reason for or not submitting a claim was the fact that people simply didn’t think they’ would be entitled to anything.

Some 20pc said they thought the process would be too complicated or time consuming, according to the research from over 3,200 taxpayers from Taxback.com’s nationwide database.

Almost half of all respondents to the survey said they would fear that by submitting a claim they might discover that in fact they owe Revenue money, rather than the other way round.

Read More

People in the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system are entitled to claim tax refunds for medical expenses, college tuition fees and nursing home costs. They can also get tax credits for working from home and for caring for children and other dependants in the home.

Consumer tax manager Marian Ryan said not enough people claim their tax back.

“This is something we know already but is supported by the results of this survey.”

She said many people say they don’t think they are owed anything. But there is a need to dispel this assumption.

“If you pay for a GP visit just once in the year, you will be owed a tax refund. So, it’s really a case that people simply aren’t aware of their entitlements.”

The Taxback.com manager said that there are many different tax reliefs that people don’t realise they can claim for from Revenue.

“These can range from more common tax expenses such as medical and doctors’ fees, or tuition fees, right through to flat-rate expenses, relief on IVF treatments, the Home Carer Tax Credit, and overpaid USC.”

Ms Ryan said there was a need to create greater awareness among the general public of the existence and availability of tax reliefs and supports.

“It’s also concerning to see that so many people would be worried that by submitting a claim, they may alert Revenue to a tax bill that they unknowingly have.”

She said her firm works with thousands of taxpayers every year, and the instances of this happening are minute. And if there is ever a case where the person ends up owing money, this is usually offset by the refund they are due.

Gaining knowledge is best way to counteract any fears about claiming and a little research can go a long way.

Millions of euro in tax refunds goes unclaimed by the Irish public every year, so it’s an important entitlement to become more aware of, and to engage with to a greater extent, Ms Ryan added.

Read More

Online Editors