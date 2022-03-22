Just 27pc of Irish taxpayers filed 2020 returns – survey

The tax-back avenues open to remote workers have been criticised for being confusing. Stock image

Less than a third of Irish taxpayers submitted a tax return last year, forgoing possible refunds.

Tax refund specialists Taxback.com said 790,000 PAYE taxpayers filed a tax return for 2020, out of a total of 2.9 million taxpayers, indicating a lack of ‘engagement’ on tax affairs.

Most people (40pc) said a lack of awareness of possible tax reliefs was the biggest reason for not filing a return, according to Taxback’s latest taxpayer sentiment survey.

A fear of dealing with the taxman – and of possibly owing money – motivated 19pc of respondents to hold back, while the same number found the process too complex and/or time consuming.

According to 12pc of respondents, most people are not eligible for refunds, while 10pc said they were too lazy or could not be bothered.

Only 16pc of people said they intended to contribute to the Government’s Commission on Taxation and Welfare, which closed in January 2022, while 48pc were not aware of the public consultation and 36pc said they would not get involved.

The survey of more than 1,200 taxpayers points to “a widespread lack of interest” in tax matters, Taxback.com experts said.

“There aren’t many instances in life that people tend to decline free money,” said Taxback.com director Barry Cahill.

“Now, not everyone will have had a refund owing last year and others still might allow the reliefs to build up for the allowable four years before claiming. Notwithstanding those considerations, the fact remains that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people fail to claim what they’re owed.”

Mr Cahill said the survey points to “either insufficient information and awareness around entitlements coupled with a difficulty in interpreting the language around these things”.

Taxback.com is currently working with employers throughout the country to engage their employees and to help them get their taxes in order, in the hope of ultimately securing tax refunds, it said.

“With an increasing number of employers now funding the cost of tax advice for their employees, we would hope that more people will claim the tax breaks they are entitled to,” Mr Cahill said.