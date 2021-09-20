Ireland may never join global tax deal, admits Paschal Donohoe

Ireland may never enter a global corporate tax deal, the minister for finance has admitted.

The Government is one of three EU holdouts to a deal brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in June - and supported by 134 nations - that would change where and how much tax multinationals pay.

Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Monday that negotiations with the Paris-based OECD would continue but that he was ”still some bit away” from signing up to the June deal.

“We are not in the agreement. We are in the process,” Mr Donohoe said after a meeting with the EU’s tax commissioner in Dublin on Monday.

“I remain committed to see whether the process can yield an outcome that Ireland would be willing to consider joining, but equally, I have communicated to my colleagues that where we are at the moment, not being in the agreement is a position that could continue.

“I am very clear that it is not appropriate for Ireland to be in the agreement now. That may continue to be the case, but equally we are working very hard to see if an agreement is possible that would allow Ireland to join.”

Talks on a global deal have restarted after a summer break, but Mr Donohoe said the deal - which reallocates a portion of multinationals’ profits to countries where the firms make sales and sets a “minimum effective” tax rate of “at least 15pc” on those - may not be in Ireland’s best interests.

“I’ve emphasised on a number of occasions that the ‘at least’ is deeply problematic for Ireland,” Mr Donohoe said.

He added that the agreement would have “significant consequences” for Ireland and that he needed more assurances about “legitimate tax competition” and the “certainty and predictability” of the rate.

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commission’s tax and economy chief, said the EU wanted all 27 member states on board but that a decision was up to the government.

“I am confident that we can reach an agreement – a global agreement.

“From our European perspective, of course, it is very important, the decision that will be taken from member states, including Ireland, that are not yet - or not - in the agreement.

“We need, as European Union, to have all member states on board.”

He said and that the EU was “not ignoring” the challenges facing Ireland but insisted the deal would not damage Ireland’s “competitiveness”.

"I see that Irish competitiveness is strong, based on several aspects.

“Competitiveness is a huge asset for Ireland, but of course this is not cancelling the difficulty of the challenge that is ahead of the Irish government.”

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland, which represents US companies here, believes that staying outside the OECD deal would not be in Ireland’s best interests, according to documents seen by the Irish Times.