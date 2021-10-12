Income tax changes will boost a worker’s income by up to €400

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured in the Department of Finance ahead of Budget 2022. (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

WORKERS on the higher rate of income tax should be better off by around €400 a year after changes were announced in tax credits and the income tax bands.

An increase in the income tax bands was announced, and rises in the tax credits.

The increase in the bands means that next year people will be able to earn €36,800 before hitting the top rate of income tax, up from €35,300.

This is due to what is called an increase the standard rate band by €1,500.

And the income tax credits are to rise by €50 for 2.8 million workers.

The personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit are all going €1,700.

The earned income credit applies to the self-employed. It was introduced in January 2016 to help level the playing field between the taxation of the self-employed and that of PAYE workers.

A tax credit is an amount you can earn before you start paying income tax.

The changes to the tax credits and the change to the income tax bands should mean an extra €35 a month for a higher rate taxpayer, or €415 a year.

Accountants have pointed out that the tax credits have not increased since 2011.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the income tax cuts will be worth €400 to a single person or €800 to a couple.

The changes are the key measures that are part of the €520m Budget day tax package.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “These changes will benefit everyone who pays income tax.

“Along with other measures that will be announced by Minister McGrath they aim to help citizens at a time when prices are rising.”

Figures provided by the Department of Finance show that a single worker in the hospitality sector earning €30,000 a year will gain of €115 in annual net income due to this Budget.

A married couple with one child, where the husband is self-employed and earns €40,000, and his wife works in the home, will gain €165 in their annual net income.

A single person on €60,000 a year will see a gain of €415, the department said.

Meanwhile, the raising of the minimum from €10.20 to €10.50 has meant changes have had to be made to Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) and the Universal Social Charge (USE).

From January 1 the weekly income threshold for the higher rate of employer’s PRSI will increase from €398 to €410.

This follows a recommendation of the Low Pay Commission to ensure that the increase in the hourly minimum wage does not lead to disincentives for workers, in particular those seeking to work full-time.

The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €20,687 to €21,295 to support those on minimum wage.

An exemption from top rate of USC for all medical holders and those over the age of 70, earning less than 60,000 to be retained.

Mr Donohoe said the Tax and Welfare Commission is to report in summer.

A public consultation process is to be launched in coming weeks to inform the commission.

Mr Donohoe announced the Commission during last year's Budget, which is tasked with considering how best the tax and welfare systems can support economic activity and promote increased prosperity, while ensuring that there are sufficient resources available to meet the costs of the public services and supports.