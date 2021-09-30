Homeowners warned not to undervalue homes when making property tax returns

Homeowners have been warned Revenue officials are likely to challenge them if they attempt to undervalue their homes for the property tax.

The caution comes as 1.4 million letters started arriving in homes from Revenue telling people they are required to self-assess the value of their homes on November 1.

Homeowners then have to submit the details by November 7, and either pay at that stage in a lump sum or indicate what alternative payment option will be used.

Norah Collender, professional tax leader with Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI), said anyone tempted to undervalue their home to save on property tax would be making a huge mistake.

The tax was introduced in 2013 and there has been no revaluation since then.

“Previously, for properties under €1m in valuation, Revenue generally accepted the valuations at face value,” Ms Collender said.

“But under the updated LPT (Local Property Tax) legislation passed into law this summer, Revenue has the power to look at LPT valuations under €1m.

“LPT is a self-assessment tax and Revenue can use their auditing resources to look at the valuations submitted. So it is different to previously.”

She said this meant homeowners should be able to defend the valuation they are submitting.

“People need to be able to stand over their valuations because they could be subject to challenge,” the tax expert explained.

An indicative valuation tool on the Revenue’s website provides property value estimates based on recent sales.

However, those with one-off homes may need to get them professionally valued, said Ms Collender, who co-authored the 2014 book Surviving Local Property Tax.

Revenue has warned that sheds, home offices, garages, greenhouses, garden rooms, and more than one acre of land (unless it is a farm), will all have to be included in the valuation.

Property tax on around 1.9 million properties was paid for this year, but next year an extra 100,000 homes will be subject to the tax.

This is because those who bought new builds, and others who had exemptions for the likes of pyrite damage in Leinster, are no longer exempt from the tax.

Large numbers are likely to end up having to pay more than they previously did due to a surge of up to 90pc in property values since the tax was introduced in 2013.

This is despite a widening of the 20 valuation bands which determine how much people have to pay.

Ms Collender said many homeowners in Dublin, particularly those with €1m-plus homes, would end up paying more. She advised people not to wait until the deadline day of Sunday, November 7, to establish values and submit their return as Revenue systems could be under pressure.

Even those who have paid the tax every year since 2013 have to put in a new valuation and submit a new return.

A Revenue spokesperson said the letters it is sending out include an estimated valuation of properties.

“If we have a concern about a self-assessed valuation made by a property owner, we will ask the property owner to support his or her valuation with evidence of the information sources on which he or she based that self-assessment,” the spokesperson said.

This information will then be reviewed by Revenue.

“Where the valuation submitted cannot be supported, Revenue will engage with the property owner to agree a revised valuation,” the spokesperson said.

Revenue said it has been double-checking valuations up to now, and just a small number of homeowners were found to be undervaluing their properties.

Katie Clair from Revenue warned homeowners: “If you don’t submit your LPT return and you don’t value your property, we will use the valuation tool to estimate your LPT charge and it is that charge that will be associated with the property.”

She said Revenue has a “wide range” of options to ensure the property tax is paid.