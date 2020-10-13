THE self-employed are set to benefit from increased tax credits.

Budget 2021 saw the announcement that the earned income tax credit those who work for themselves can claim is set to rise by €150 next year.

This will bring it into line with the PAYE tax credit that employees can claim.

The increase in the tax credit means a self-employed person can receive an extra €750 in income before they pay tax.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “For the self-employed, I will fully implement a Programme for Government commitment to equalise the earned income credit with the PAYE credit by raising it by €150 to €1,650.”

However, there were no broad changes to income tax credits or bands.

Minister Donohoe added: “Our resources must be focused on saving jobs and on protecting our health.”

There were some minor changes for those on low incomes.

The ceiling on the universal social charge (USC) will rise so that the salary of a full-time worker on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates of USC.

The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €20,484 to €20,687.

This is a move which will give a modest benefit to workers whose income is above that amount, the Dáil was told.

And those on low incomes will see the weekly threshold for the higher rate of employer’s PRSI rise from €394 to €398 to ensure that there is no incentive to reduce working hours for a full-time minimum wage worker.

Families with caring responsibilities will see the dependent relative tax credit rise from €70 to €245.

Remote workers got a small boost.

Currently those who work from home are entitled to a tax-free payment of €3.20 a day, but only if their employer agrees to it.

In the Budget it was announced that where the employer does not make a contribution, the worker will now be able to make a tax deduction for the cost of broadband for this year.

This is in addition to a tax deduction for utility expenses such as heat and light.

Claims may also be made for any other vouched expenses incurred “wholly, exclusively and necessarily” in the performance of the duties of their employment.

And the planned increase in the pension age to 66 will not go ahead next year.

Some €265m made available to pause the planned increase. A Pensions Commission to report on the matter.