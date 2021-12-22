EU tables long-awaited text on 15pc corporation tax

The EU has set out how large firms should calculate a 15pc minimum tax on their global earnings and moved to clamp down on shell companies.

Under a draft law published today, EU countries will be required to charge a top-up tax on corporates that book profits in lower-tax locations.

Ireland signed up to the deal, agreed by a total of 137 countries in October, after extracting a pledge that the minimum rate would not rise above 15pc.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the draft law “is fully consistent” with that deal, fleshed out in detail by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this week.

“That means no gold plating, no departure from the international agreement,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“We are maintaining the careful consensus that has been forged among EU member states and our international partners."

The Department of Finance has estimated that the deal as a whole - which includes another “pillar” that shifts taxing rights for the top 100 or so global firms to countries where they make their sales - will cost around €2bn a year when it comes into play in 2023.

The OECD estimates it could raise an additional $150bn (€133bn) globally.

Talks on the so-called ‘Pillar 1’ rules on shifting taxing rights are still ongoing and are expected to wind up by next spring.

Pillar 1 is expected to cost Ireland the most, while tax experts say the Government could make gains from the 15pc minimum rate, known as Pillar 2.

The EU wants some of the proceeds from the Pillar 1 tax take to go towards its budget.

France, which takes over the EU presidency in January, hopes to adopt the rules by the end of its term in office in July.

Paris has led EU attempts to change how and where multinationals book their profits, seeing Ireland and its 12.5pc corporate tax rate as unfair competition.

Mr Gentiloni said the EU was “not abolishing tax competition” and that corporation tax is still a sovereign right.

The rules will apply only to companies with a combined group turnover of at least €750m for two consecutive years. It will also apply to purely domestic firms, as well as multinationals.

Firms can exclude 5pc of payroll costs and tangible assets from their taxable profit calculations. There are no carve-outs for intangible assets such as patents or royalty payments.

Gerard Brady, chief economist of business group Ibec, said the EU’s draft directive and the OECD’s detailed rules “represent important technical milestones in the process of global tax reform” but warned of potential hiccups in the US.

“The biggest challenges remain political,” he said.

“President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ bill, which would have aligned US legislation with the new rules, has suffered a major setback in Congress this week and will need to find renewed momentum very early in the New Year if a 2023 target for global tax reform to come into force is going to remain achievable.”

Mr Gentiloni said the difficulties in approving the US Build Back Better bill did not hinge on opposition to the OECD deal and that the chances of it being adopted are “absolutely there”.

Meanwhile, the EU is also clamping down on shell companies, which it defines as firms that generate at least 75pc of their income from one type of transaction - for example, royalty payments - and have no “substantial activity” in a particular EU country.

Firms that are designated as shell companies can be denied tax residence and even fined if they fail to make extra disclosures on their tax returns.