REFORMING the income tax system so that people no longer get sucked into paying more tax every time they get a pay rise could benefit huge numbers of people.

The so-called indexing of the tax bands and credits to earnings would boost the take-home pay of around 2 million taxpayers, officials in the Department of Finance have worked out.

This equates to everyone who pays income tax, as large numbers are exempt from paying tax and USC on their earnings.

In what are called the Tax Strategy Group papers, one of the options looked at is indexing tax bands and credits, ahead of next month’s Budget.

Indexing the tax bands means adjusting the various tax bands to ensure that people are no better off, or worse off because of inflation.

At the moment a one-income couple can earn €48,800 before they start paying tax at the higher 40pc rate or tax band.

Indexing could mean increasing this €48,800 amount every year, so less income is taxed at the higher 40pc rate.

It would also involve increasing the tax credits, an amount you can earn before you have to start paying income tax.

Every year the Department of Finance puts together briefing notes for the Minister of Finance on the potential options for tax changes in the Budget.

The Budget is earlier this year, so the various parts of the budgetary process are happening earlier.

Indexing the tax bands and credits would mean the gains would be slim as it would impact a large number of income taxpayers.

The papers examine the pros and cons of various proposals, as well as the potential cost to the Exchequer, but do not make an explicit recommendations either way.

Bigger gains, but for fewer people, would be generated from introducing a third income tax rate, set at 30pc, the income tax strategy paper said.

This would be to alleviate pressure on the squeezed middle and avoid the dramatic jump from the 20pc rate to 40pc income tax rates.

The Tax Strategy Group paper on income tax shows says that a formal policy of indexation would mean that indexation applies automatically.

The 73-page paper estimates that the cost of indexing the income tax system at 3pc would be €550m for the first year, and €630m for a full year.

A single person would gain €416 a year, or €8 per week.

A married, one-earner, couple with no children would gain €466 per annum, or €9 per week.

For a married one-earner couple, with children, the gain would be €516 a year, or €10 per week.

Some 2 million, or 72pc of taxpayer units, would gain from this.

If the indexing is set at 4pc, then it will cost €730m in the first year, and €845m over a full year.

A single individual would benefit by €560 a year, or €11 per week.

For married one earners, with no children, the gain is €630 over a year, or €12 per week.

Married one earners with children would get a €695 annual boost, or €13 per week.

It is estimated by the department’s officials that 2 million taxpayer units (72 per cent of taxpayer units) would benefit.

This equates to everyone who pays income tax or USC.

Another option looked at to relieve some pressure on income taxpayers is a similar approach to last year’s Budget where the tax bands were increased and there were small increases in the tax credits.

The paper looks at an increase of €1,500 in the single income tax standard rate band. This would mean taxpayers could earn an additional €1,500 before hitting the 40pc tax rate.

And an increase of €50 in the personal, employee and earned income tax credits is also factored in.

A single earner would gain €400 a year in this scenario, with a married one earner gaining €450.

Some 1.9 million taxpayers would be better off.

A third income tax rate of 30pc would benefit around one million income taxpayers.

If the new rate applied at income between €36,800 and €41,800 it would cost €525m in a full year.

Single earners and married one income earner couples would gain €500 over a year.

If the new rate was applied to income between €36,800 and €46,800 the gain would be €1,000 a year for single earners and married one-earner couples, the Tax Strategy Group papers state.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has repeatedly floated the proposal to create a new tax rate for middle-income earners.

But a new 30pc rate is likely to take a while to put in place as Revenue and employer payroll and tax systems would all need major overhauls.

Surging energy prices and other runaway price rises have meant there is an urgent priority to ensure that households benefit from the September budget to compensate them for the inflation hits.

The Tax Strategy Group paper on income tax shows that almost €4 out of every €10 in the total tax take comes from income taxes.

The income tax take, which includes USC, is expected to rise by 10.6pc to €29.5bn this year.

The Universal Social Charge makes up €4.8bn of this.