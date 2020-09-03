Tax data shows disposable income levels defying pandemic jobs hit

The economic toll from the Covid pandemic has driven Government spending to approach €10bn in excess of the State's income so far this year, but disposable income levels have barely changed.

Income tax figures, which are holding close to levels collected last year, combined with ongoing government supports such as wage subsidies, suggest disposable income levels have not changed significantly, according to Pater Vale, a tax partner at Grant Thornton.

So far this year overall income tax receipts are only 1.4pc behind the equivalent 2019 figure, that is despite a sharp rise in unemployment and the option for cash strapped business to defer payments.

The figures highlight the relatively limited extent to which job losses as a result of Covid 19 have affected better paid white collar and professional workers who pay the bulk of income tax, although in many cases the State's pandemic supports are underwriting at least some of thatresilience.

Even so, it filters back into the economy, with evidence from VAT receipts of consumer spending is starting to return towards normality.

The total amount of tax being collected by the State has continued to defy the scale of the pandemic economic crash but by nowhere near enough to fund ballooning spending including wage supports, Exchequer data shows.

The State recorded a deficit of €9.452bn for the nine months to the end of August.

For the year so far, tax receipts of €34.248bn are down just 2.3pc despite the hit to the economy. Income taxes combined with strong corporation tax receipts have helped compensate for declines across most other revenue streams. Total net voted expenditure to end-July was €43.2bn, up 28pc on last year.

Irish Independent