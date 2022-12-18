Take the big 2023 savings challenge

An onslaught of festive advertising, combined with the pressure we put on ourselves to recreate the “perfect” Christmases portrayed by social media influencers or Hollywood directors, can cause us to throw caution to the wind and splash the cash at this time of year.

But even if your best-laid financial plans go as pear-shaped as your diet this Christmas, you can make a new year’s resolution to get financially fit. If you’ve already tackled your debt and have a major savings goal – whether it be buying your first house, becoming financially independent or having a comfortable retirement – there are ways to save around €10,000 next year. These expert tips, aimed at a couple with two children on gross earnings of €50,000, will help you achieve that savings goal.

1 Create a budget

Open up your online bank account and analyse all your income, social welfare payments and spending over an average 30-day period. There are lots of free financial budgeting apps and online spreadsheets out there to help with this task, which will show you which costs you can start cutting back on to put towards your savings. You can share the findings with a regulated financial adviser if you need a precise savings plan.

“In order to set out your roadmap, you need to know where you are now,” says Nick Charalambous, managing director of Alpha Wealth, which also offers a budgeting tool on its website.

2 Save 10pc of your income

The Irish picked up quite a savings habit during the pandemic, with households saving 19pc of their income in the third quarter, according to a Central Statistics Office report earlier this month.

The rising cost of living is making it more difficult to save these days, but Charalambous says you can “reframe your finances” by first committing 10pc of the value of your gross earnings to savings every month before paying any of your other expenses. By automating your savings contribution, you reduce the risk of using these funds to cover your daily expenses.

“The problem is that too many of us spend first on committed expenses such as mortgages and paying off debt and so on and it leaves very little for the things we want for the future,” Charalambous says. “If you don’t commit 10pc of your income to your savings – be it to a pension or a medium-term investment – first, you’ll never find that money at the end of the month because you’ll spend it.”

3 Switch your mortgage

Average saving: €120 a month/€1,440 a year

Your mortgage is likely to be your biggest monthly outlay so it’s important to reduce the cost of it, either by switching to a new lender or getting a new deal from your existing lender. While lenders have been passing on European Central Bank rate hikes to customers, it’s still not too late to get a cheaper rate, says Trevor Grant, chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgages Advisors.

“With rates likely to rise further and possibly remain volatile for the foreseeable future, mortgage switching is likely to become even more widespread as people look for ways to contain their monthly outgoings,” he says.

Charalambous recommends fixing your mortgage for five years to avoid a high interest-rate environment if your current fixed rate is due to expire in the next 12-36 months.

“We know that switching banks is stressful for people but you could just put a phone call into your own bank,” he says. “If you have a BER cert of at least a B3 for your home, you could move to a green mortgage. If you’re currently on a rate of 2.95pc and have a mortgage of €250,000 with 25 years left on it, you could get a green mortgage rate of 2.1pc and save €120 a month.”

4 Switch your mortgage protection

Average saving: €25 a month/ €300 a year.

When you buy a home, your mortgage lender will insist you have life cover that pays off the mortgage if you die before the loan is fully paid off, but many homeowners don’t realise that you’re only obliged to have the most basic cover. Indeed, research has found that some banks don’t even tell home buyers that they can buy mortgage protection cover directly from an insurer or through a broker.

“If you got mortgage protection from the bank that gave your mortgage, you are probably paying twice as much as what you should be paying,” says Ralph Benson, co-founder and head of financial advice at online pensions and investment adviser Moneycube.ie.

If you’ve always been a non-smoker and don’t have a medical condition, you shouldn’t be paying more than €25 a month for mortgage protection, Charalambous says.

Check you’re not paying for level term cover because as your mortgage debt reduces over time, the amount covered by your policy should also fall.

5 Get a new energy provider

Average saving: €32 a month/ €383 a year.

Energy costs have dealt some of the biggest blows to our pockets, with 61 separate price-hike announcements from electricity and gas suppliers in the last 18 months. But you can still save money by switching providers, says Eoin Clarke from Switcher.ie. And there are two further Government electricity credits of €200 to come in January and March.

“The energy providers are not offering new customers the big discounts of up to 40pc off the standard unit rate that they were offering three years ago,” he says. “But you can still get a discount of 10pc when you switch and that makes a big difference because our estimated annual bills are so much higher now.

“Anyone who hasn’t switched in the last 12 months has been moved on to their supplier’s standard rate. So households have to be proactive and negotiate a rate with their current supplier or switch suppliers.”

6 Get cheaper house insurance

Average saving: €20 a month/ €240 a year.

The cost of house insurance may have climbed over the last year but you can easily switch and achieve an average saving of €20 a month. Charalambous says you shouldn’t be paying more than €30 a month for house insurance.

Make sure you’re not under or over-insuring your home. You should only be insuring your house for the rebuild cost in case of an accident. While construction inflation has pushed up rebuilding and repair costs, don’t blindly renew your policy when it comes up.

The Central Bank has warned that if you renew with the same insurer every year, you could be paying a third more than active switchers.

7 Shop around for car insurance

Average saving: €25 a month/€300 a year.

You may think you’re doing a good job of shopping around for car insurance but an independent broker or regulated financial adviser will make sure you get the cheapest rate. Remember to compare all insurance quotes on a like-for-like basis: some insurers offer breakdown cover as an optional extra while others may offer it with the policy.

8 Cut your streaming subscriptions

Average saving: €14.50 a month/ €174 a year.

Not only are streaming services becoming more expensive, but automatic billing systems make it difficult to keep track of the costs.

During your 30-day analysis of your expenditure, look at what you’re spending on subscriptions and cancel any you don’t use all the time. Apple TV+, for instance, costs €6.99 a month, or €83.88 a year, while Disney+ costs €8.99 per month or €89.90 annually (it offers 12 months for the price of 10). Instead, use free services such as All4, the on-demand streaming service from Channel 4.

9 Move loans to a cheaper rate

Average saving: €50 a month/ €600 a year.

Look at the cost of any loan you are servicing and ask the lender for a cheaper rate or move to a new lender. You can use the cost comparison tool on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s website to compare interest rates and monthly repayments.

10 Switch health insurance

Average saving: €166 a month/ €2,000 a year.

About half of Irish people with private health insurance are on the wrong plan and could save as much as €1,000 per adult a year by switching, according to leading industry analyst Dermot Goode.

Older people are often on outdated, poor-value health plans and are overpaying by as much as 40pc, he says. Instead, opt for a corporate plan, which typically offers the best value for money. You can also save money by ditching cover for a private room and staying in a small ward instead and by putting the kids on a cheaper plan within the same policy. Indeed, Laya Healthcare from next month has an offer that means if you pay for one child, the rest get free cover.

11 Put your savings into a pension

Instead of leaving the combined €5,437 you have saved from cutting your expenses just sitting on deposit in the bank, where inflation will erode its value, divert your savings into monthly pension contributions so they can benefit from compound interest. Because your marginal income tax rate on earnings of €50,000 is 40pc, you’ll also get 40pc of your pension contribution back from Revenue in the form of income tax relief.

If you’ve stuck to the savings plan, you’ll also have saved 10pc of your gross earnings, or €5,000, to put into a lump sum pension contribution, saving you a further €2,000 when you claim tax relief of 40pc.