Why switching your household bills to get a better deal is more important than ever this year

As 2023 gets going, finding our own ways to keep costs and family finances under control has never been more important. Photo: Getty Images

The twin forces of inflation and rising interest rates created a perfect storm in 2022.

As we start a new year, what is the outlook for these economic evils and what impact will it have on your household finances?

They are two sides of the same coin: inflation, in a functioning healthy economy should be around 2pc p.a. Indeed, it is the sole job of the European Central Bank to keep it there. However, as we enter the dawn of 2023, it stands at five times that. Former US president Ronald Reagan termed inflation the ‘silent mugger’ and no Irish family needs to be told that everything is costing more.

Even if they’re buying less (and CSO statistics published last November show that we are at least trying to), what we’re putting in our trolley or petrol tank costs a lot more than it used to.

Interest rates are deployed to stop us spending more. This blunt instrument, applied to mortgages, loans and other forms of credit, was forced upon us multiple times in 2022 after remaining stagnant for almost a decade. We are told to expect at least another two hikes before this summer.

So, as 2023 gets going, finding our own ways to keep costs and family finances under control has never been more important.

Telling companies, with our feet or a mouse click, that we can do better, for less, elsewhere should be our mantra across the board.

It’s not just with the obvious stuff like doing a quick ring around when your car insurance renewal quote comes in, but actively seeking out instances where you can make a change. And this, as you will discover today, is virtually everywhere.

If it seems a little overwhelming then take it from us: it’s not, and we’re here to help. Our experts have rounded up the best tips, hints and hacks to make switching not just easy, but addictive.

But beware! It can become a compulsion. Finding out how much you can save, but taking easy steps with everything from your utilities to your bank may make you cross. You might be annoyed that you didn’t do it before now, or didn’t realise it was so straightforward.

Lots of people have switching inertia. They believe, for instance, that switching broadband supplier means blokes drilling into your wall, waiting weeks for a cable or having to stay on the phone until your next birthday. While this may be your experience when something goes wrong with your existing supplier, all companies reserve their best staff, and energies, into their switching teams. They want, above all, new customers. You are at your most valuable when you are considering switching to them.

Making that call, or browsing online, is the only hard step. Whether it’s insurance, television, mobile phone or bank — every company knows their best customer is a new one.

But before all that, and especially if you’re still feeling a dose of the ‘who cares?’, then my advice is to weigh yourself. Not literally (nobody wants to do that in January), but financially. Finding out your current position lets you know where you can improve.

I always start by making a budget in January. It lists all my incomes (a short list) and all my outgoings (a long one!).

In there are three elements which helps me to decide on my switching habits for 2023:

My weekly (walking around) money — this includes groceries, petrol, parking, lunches etc. Monthly ‘vanishing’ spend — direct debits and standing orders for everything from my mortgage to streaming apps. The ‘known unknowns’ — I don’t spend this every month but I will definitely be spending it during the year on things like doctors visits, hairdressing, window cleaning, NCT and car servicing, birthdays, holidays and, yes, next Christmas!

Writing down what I spent in 2022 for all these things (search ‘transactions’ in your banking app under monthly debits, or highlight the different elements on a paper print out), means I can find out where I need to make savings.

Normally, I get enough of a fright to definitely want to switch my TV subscriptions (if I haven’t watched more than a series or two in the last six months, it gets switched somewhere else or dumped), insurance (car, house, health — in that order), and finally gas and electricity. I have a smart meter fitted, so can see at a glance how much appliances are costing me — it’s a game changer.

Switching itself is often easier than you think. In a lot of cases (electricity, gas, TV), it’s a phone call.

For bigger things like insurances, there’s a form to fill out, but many have moved online.

The biggest saving of all, your mortgage, does take time and paperwork, but it’s worth it, especially right now, before the banks finally land all of those interest rate hikes on us. The Central Bank says that “inattention, present bias and procrastination” inhibit switching and is telling banks to do better for their customers. But no bank will tell you the competitor across the road is cheaper. That’s up to you, the borrower. Those that did, averaged savings of €1,209 just within the first 12 months. And that’s just one product.

So, if you’re browsing this wondering if there’s anything in it for you, then the answer is most definitely yes. So, grab yourself a coffee and the last of the mince pies (you know where they’re hidden). Keep reading…