| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nine easy ways to reduce the cost of car insurance

Preparation and timing are key when it comes to making savings on your car insurance. Here, we share the secrets to better-value cover

Experts advise getting a broker to shop around for a better car insurance deal for you. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Experts advise getting a broker to shop around for a better car insurance deal for you. Photo: Getty Images

Experts advise getting a broker to shop around for a better car insurance deal for you. Photo: Getty Images

Experts advise getting a broker to shop around for a better car insurance deal for you. Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Just one in four people switches motor insurance provider, research has found. But consumers are more likely to engage with providers if the price increases on renewal, research conducted by the Central Bank of Ireland shows.

Around one in five consumers is uncomfortable searching for and purchasing financial products online. These tend to be older, lower-income, and less-educated consumers, the research indicates.

Most Watched

Privacy