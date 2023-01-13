Just one in four people switches motor insurance provider, research has found. But consumers are more likely to engage with providers if the price increases on renewal, research conducted by the Central Bank of Ireland shows.

Around one in five consumers is uncomfortable searching for and purchasing financial products online. These tend to be older, lower-income, and less-educated consumers, the research indicates.

Here, we show you nine easy ways to reduce the cost of car insurance, and get an expert to reveal the secrets to better-value cover.

Switching insurer is well worth it, according to Jonathan Hehir, managing director of leading broker Insuremycars.ie.

“With motor insurance, the differential between what is offered by one insurer versus another can be huge,” he said. “The key to making savings is preparation and timing.”

Annual renewal dates roll around quickly. Rather than letting them creep up, people should actively pull out their policy documents, take note of when they will be due to renew and put a reminder on their phone to start shopping around at least two to four weeks before this date.

Mr Hehir said it might seem daunting or simply a pain but not doing it means we pay over the odds. “Our advice is do not be put off. You don’t even have to do the leg work yourself. You can get a broker to do it for you so you can reap all the financial rewards for very little input.

“The biggest piece of advice I could give to any motorist is don’t simply accept the quote from your existing insurer at renewal time.

“Even if you see a decrease in the premium quoted compared with what you paid last year, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is the cheapest quote available to you. Invariably, it isn’t.”

There are lots of motor insurance providers in the Irish market. Their distribution channels, pricing, as well as risk profiling practices, can vary wildly which makes it very difficult for a lay person to navigate the myriad of choices alone. Some insurers only deal directly with consumers, some only through brokers, and others operate through a mixture of both.

Also, certain brokers have negotiated discounts with some insurers, Mr Hehir said. On top of this, different insurers target different categories of driver, so an insurer that is more focused on older drivers is unlikely to offer the cheapest rate to younger drivers.

These, and other considerations and market variations can make it difficult for consumers to shop around for the best value.

“Admittedly, it can be daunting and confusing. That’s why we always advise getting the experts to do the leg work. It will save you both time and money,” he said.

Money-saving tips

These tips and tricks are sure to help you save money.

Excess

Take advice on excesses. Accepting an excess on your policy can be a good way of reducing your costs but then again, if it precludes you from claiming on your insurance, you will have to weigh up what truly is the best option for you.

Penalty points

If you think you have penalty points, find out exactly when they expire before you ask around for quotes as your renewal date might fall outside the three-year period.

Experience

If you were named on a policy before you had your own policy, make sure to mention this to your insurer.

Named drivers on a policy and a number of vehicles

This can be a big factor. Forgetting to take a younger driver off a policy means motorists can pay well over the odds but, in other instances, adding a named driver can make your premium cheaper. If there is a second car in the family insured for a spouse or partner, this can save you money.

Occupation

If you have changed jobs or roles over the course of the year, you might find that ticking a new box in the occupation dropdown menu could have a positive (or negative) effect on premiums.

Policy type

Assess what level of cover you need. In some cases, ‘third party fire and theft’ (TPFT) will suffice but, in others, you might need comprehensive. It’s often the case that young drivers starting out find that comprehensive cover is prohibitively expensive and instead, settle for TPFT. However, in some cases, if a no-claims bonus was earned within the year, whilst still more expensive, the difference between comprehensive and TPFT had narrowed significantly, and many motorists were able to upgrade their cover at an affordable rate.

Discounts

Make sure you are availing of all the car-insurance discounts you are entitled to, as this could knock hundreds off your car insurance bill. The most valuable car insurance discount you have is your no-claims bonus (NCB) as it could cut your car insurance bill by between 50pc and 75pc, depending on how long you’ve had your NCB for. So, check that you’re getting the full NCB discount that you’re entitled to.

Another handy discount is the multi-car discount, which is typically around 10pc and is available to a family or household that has two or more cars insured together. With the multi-car discount, the car insurance on the second or subsequent car will be cheaper than the first.

This discount doesn’t usually kick in automatically so you need to ask your insurer or broker if you're eligible for it. Shop around as some insurers have more generous multi-car discounts than others. Also, be sure to claim any loyalty discounts that you’re entitled to as, you could be able to knock up to 15pc off the cost of your car insurance if you have another insurance policy (such as home insurance) with the same insurer.

Upfront payment options

Another simple way to save money on car insurance is to pay your premium in full upfront rather than paying in monthly instalments. Your insurance could easily be 30pc more expensive, or more than €100, if you pay your premium in monthly instalments instead of upfront.

Top tips for young or new drivers

These three measures are fail-proof ways to slash premiums for young drivers:

Completing their essential driver training (EDT) of 12 lessons

Passing their driving test

Getting one year-plus driving experience with a named driver

New drivers should also get quotes for different car types. The model and engine size of the car you are going to buy both have a significant impact on the cost of your premium. Don’t be afraid to ask for different quotes for various models.

Check the differences between the various levels of insurance cover, such as third party or comprehensive, according to the value of the vehicle.

Remember that some insurance companies specialising in insuring young drivers are only available through a broker.

Timing is key. For example, if you are turning 21 in a few weeks, it would be wise to ask for two quotes, one for a 20-year-old and another for a 21-year-old.

If the one for the 21-year-old is cheaper, it might be financially worthwhile waiting a few weeks to put cover in place.

*All figures correct at the time of publication