‘The first rule of thumb when it comes to switching is knowing when you’re out of contract. In some situations, you also need to call the provider 30 days before you’re out of contract.

Take my internet supplier as an example. I called 30 days before the contract ended, because if I called the day the contract expired, I would have been on the standard price and then I would have had to give them 30 days to get off it. Our internet went down from €59 to €43 after that call.

And even if you’re not outside your contract period and you see a better deal elsewhere, you can still call them, threaten to leave and challenge them to give you a better deal. Remember, there are people employed just to offer better deals to hold onto customers.

I got a 40pc discount from switching electricity supplier in September, but they’re just not doing those deals anymore.

Also, you need to be careful with the guys who come door to door offering deals. In my experience, it’s pretty rare that they will offer a better deal than what you can find online. I will often ask them, ‘What’s your unit rate?’ and they can’t answer the question. It’s got to the stage now where I put on my best Kiwi accent — I was born in New Zealand — and tell them we’re renting and the landlord pays for the bills! They leave pretty quickly after that.

Look at your streaming subscriptions, too. If I know I’m going on a two-week holiday, I’ll cancel Netflix and Disney+ because there’s no point having them if you’re not there. There was a point when we were paying for two Netflix accounts for upstairs and downstairs but we were never watching it. Also, as a parent, every so often I just cancel the Disney+ subscription until one of the kids notices. It could be a month until one of them does. OK, you only save €9 or whatever, but it all adds up throughout the year.

I now measure it per movie. I might ask, how many movies did we watch on Disney+ this month, so how much did each movie cost me? If the answer is one movie — was that worth €9? Probably not.

With a lot of these subscription services you’re paying for stuff you never use and you don’t even realise it. It’s going out of your bank account and you don’t notice.

Also, the moment you go to cancel these services, providing you give the reason for leaving as ‘too expensive’, they’ll give you an automated offer. It might be half price for three months or something like that. So all of a sudden you’re able to get a deal and it only takes you two to three minutes online. And that’s far easier than making a phone call.

We’ve never paid for Amazon Prime because they offer free trials all the time and I put it in my diary to cancel before the payment comes through. And we have two or three accounts so we’re always getting free trials. I’d say we also saved significant money on delivery charges from Amazon as it’s part of the package.

We have Now TV but I stopped paying for it nearly two years ago. We can just watch catch-up for free. The only thing we need live TV for is The Late Late Toy Show, and we go to the in-laws for that.

My poor wife, I feel sorry for her sometimes hearing all these things! But there are ways around everything.”