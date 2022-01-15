Switching Saturday: Your essential guide to saving thousands

Most of us are feeling the January squeeze by now, and what better goals to set for 2022 than to save money where you can to spend on the things you want and need?

In today's Irish Independent, we have a Switching Saturday free supplement which gives expert advice on how to save on everything from your mortgage to your car, your phone service to your weekly shopping.

You can pick up the supplement inside today's Irish Independent or view the articles online below:

How to budget like a pro

Good financial planning is key to keeping costs down. Katie Byrne asks the experts how they do it

Fancy saving thousands of euro? You can, by changing service providers

Remote working and a global energy crisis have contributed to spiralling household costs. But it’s not all doom and gloom, as major savings can be made simply by switching

Charlie Weston: Surge in customers switching their energy provider to save on bills

The energy crisis prompted a 70pc rise in switching between October and December as consumers struggled to cope with rising prices.

Supermarket hacks that will keep you a step ahead

Reverse your usual route to see how your thinking and needs change

As we live longer, life insurance is dropping

Buying life insurance is a little like getting a child to eat sprouts. Nobody wants to do it, but you know you have to do as you’re told and swallow it down, writes Sinead Ryan

Anxious about changing your healthcare provider? You shouldn’t be

Many people, particularly older members of society, worry that they will be penalised for shopping around in the health insurance market. This is simply not the case, writes Charlie Weston

How to switch motor insurance

All the necessary steps are here

Moving the mortgage could save a fortune

Homeowners are losing out on savings of €10,000 because they don’t realise how simple it is to switch

‘I got €4,400 for the switch, with another €2,200 to come’

Savvy Aine Clarke switched her mortgage and received an initial €4,400 cash back, which she put towards her dream wedding

Loyalty cards and in-store vouchers drive down your ‘big shop’ outlay

Research shows that it’s not just customers who benefit. Stores record what products customers purchase to target needs and wants. Loyalty programmes are really a function of market research.

‘I now have a Ferrari service for a Fiat price’

Father-of-two Robert Kennedy says life is now easier with his new, cheaper broadband service

Look out for trial offers before subscribing to a wellness app

Most offer free trials, which are a good way of seeing whether you’ll get value from a subscription.

Streaming gives us a wealth of choice, so choose wisely

Netflix is a must-have for many people, but Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Now also have a lot to offer, and subscriptions can quickly add up

‘When your contract runs out, get on a Sim-only plan’

Damien Hannigan has saved hundreds of euro per year since switching his family’s bill-pay mobile phones to Sim-only

Sustainable living helps keep more cash in your wallet

Buying second-hand and making the most of Clubcard points are just two top tips in Meadhbh McGrath’s money-saving guide