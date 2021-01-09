Switching mortgage providers: How to home in on some real savings

All lenders really like switchers because they are essentially 'pre-approved'

There are no greater savings to be made on switching a product than with your mortgage.

The lengthy loan period, and fluctuating interest rates make it ideal for freeing up cash on the biggest outgoing most of us have.

Doing it, however, does involve patience, frustration and yes, an upfront cost.

Happily, all lenders really like switchers because they are effectively ‘pre-approved’, with none of the hard work of assessing a first-time buyer. In addition, they typically have equity so their loan-to-value ratio is lower, which banks like because it’s more secure lending for them.

In many cases, you don’t even need to move; you can switch mortgage within your existing bank, and some will even pay for the upfront assessment to see if you can do so.

It really is a no-brainer, so it’s shocking that so few do it. Less than three in every hundred home owners took the plunge last year.

According to the Central Bank, three in five people could save €1,000 or more, and over 60pc of switched mortgages are over €10,000 cheaper over the remaining term of the loan.

Reluctance is down to not knowing the savings, finding it difficult to compare mortgages and a belief the process is too long and complicated.

You can cut all of this out by engaging a mortgage broker who actually likes doing that stuff, and their fee, if any, will be more than covered by the savings you make.

Lenders are already obliged to inform customers coming out of a fixed-rate term if there’s a cheaper mortgage available, give you comparisons on their full range of mortgages available, if you ask for them and have a switching pack which tells you how to go about it, and how long it will take.

The rules state you must get a decision on your switch within 10 working days of a completed application.

Joey Sheahan, head of Credit at MyMortgages.ie and author of The Mortgage Coach, said switchers are finally showing some activity in the market.

“Based on our loan book of applications, switchers showed 81pc growth in 2020”, he said. “The market is heating up in terms of competition, so for mortgage holders, the message is clear and simple – switching saves mortgage holders thousands, and if you’re on the same rate for more than three years then you need to reassess your options.

“For example, we are in the process of switching a new client, who had not reviewed their mortgage in three years, from an interest rate of 4.2pc to 1.95pc. They are going to save €105,000 interest over the term of their mortgage, based on a €300,000 mortgage at 60pc LTV with 25 years remaining”.

He added: “If your loan is over €100,000 and your loan to value is below 60pc, Avant Money currently have the best three-, five- and seven-year fixed rates at 1.95pc.”

Going Green

A number of banks have hopped on the ‘green’ bandwagon by offering cheaper fixed-rate mortgages if you buy an A-rated new home.

This is attractive to many switchers taking the opportunity to switch mortgage at the same time they’re moving home.

AIB’s fixed rate for five years is very competitive, with 2.25pc p.a. on offer for those with a LTV under 50pc, rising to 2.45pc for borrowers needing 80pc and making it ideal for switchers who typically have such equity built up.

Fixed v Variable

It’s always a dilemma, but fixing for three, five or more years makes a lot of sense at the moment given how low interest rates are; it’s hard to see them rising any time soon given ECB signalling on the matter.

Fixing also gives you certainty of outgoings, which is reassuring, but there are often in-built penalties if you try to break out of it, so check these out first.

New Providers

The Irish mortgage market, stagnant for many years, finally has new players offering loans. Shaking up the so-called ‘pillar’ banks, the likes of Credit Unions, Finance Ireland and Avant Money are all worth a look when you’re making your decision on switching, in addition to the main retailers operating here already.

Switchers are very welcome because it’s good, solid business for banks, and most will offer a range of incentives in the beauty pageant.

Be careful of what’s on offer though: it can look very tempting to get your bills paid, or an upfront cash bribe, but in fact you could end up paying for it in the long run, so always run your comparisons over the full term, not just in the first year.

Incentives

Switchers are well catered for in terms of offers.

■ Bank of Ireland (2pc on switching, a further 1pc five years later);

■ Permanent TSB (2pc on switching and 2pc off monthly repayments until 2027);

■ EBS (2pc on switching, a further 1pc after 5 years);

■ Ulster Bank (€1,500 toward legal fees);

■ AIB (€2,000 cash for switchers).

