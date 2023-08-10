Surging mortgage, food and energy costs putting squeeze on household budgets

Food prices, higher interest rates and continuing elevated costs of energy are putting a huge squeeze on household budgets.

Surging prices remain a challenge for consumers despite an easing in the overall rate of inflation.

The overall inflation rate for July was 5.8pc, down from the rate of increase in the last few months, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

It is the 22th month that the inflation rate in this country has been over 5pc.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2 percentage points in the month between June and July this year.

Inflation is being kept high mainly due to an increase in the cost of mortgage interest repayments, rents, electricity, gas and solid fuels.

These increases were partially offset by a reduction in prices for home-heating oil, the CSO said.

However, home-heating oil prices have started to go up again, with the cost of a 1,000 litres of the fuel back over €1,000.

The statisticians said food prices rose by 8.5pc in the year to July.

Costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, vegetables, bread and cereals and milk, cheese and eggs.

Sugar prices are up 41pc on a year ago, with frozen fish prices up 23pc.

The national average price for a large white sliced pan was up 5c in the year to July, while the same-sized brown sliced pan was up 6c in the year.

Spaghetti per 500g increased by 18c in the year while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 5c.

Full-fat milk per 2 litres increased by 15c in the year while the average price of Irish cheddar per kg rose by 41c and butter per lb rose by 24c.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.32 was up 17c on average from July 2022, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.58 was up 13c.

In July 2023, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.52, up 38c in the year, while a pint of lager was €5.98, up 42c compared with July 2022.

Inflation, or what the CSO calls the consumer price index, has being over 5pc since October 2021.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in July 2023 increased by 5.8pc on average when compared with July 2022.

“This was down from 6.1pc in the 12 months to June 2023. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5pc or more recorded in each month since October 2021.”

Energy prices continue to be sky-high, with consumers still waiting for a cut in prices to reflect a huge drop in wholesale energy costs.

Over the last year electricity costs are up 31.8pc, with and gas up 45.6pc.

But mortgage payments are up almost 50pc, with all nine European Central Bank rate rises being passed on to tracker mortgage customers, as per their contracts.

Banks have also increased the cost of new fixed rates, while vulture funds and non-bank lenders have hit variable-rate customers hard.

The CSO said there has been a 64.4pc rise in the cost of package holidays.

Pets and related products and services are 13pc up compared with July last year.

Education and transport were the only divisions to show a decrease when compared with July 2022.