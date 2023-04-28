Surging food prices keep inflation rate high

Grocery price inflation is running at a rate of 13pc in this country. — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

FOOD price rises kept the rate of inflation high last month.

Prices rose by 6.3pc in the year to April, the European statistics agency Eurostat and this country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

This was down slightly on the 7pc harmonised consumer price index increase recorded for this country in March, but it means costs continue to shoot up at a rapid rate for households.

Prices rose by 0.3pc in the month in this country, according to the statisticians.

Food prices were up by almost 13pc in the State in the year to April, after rising by 0.5pc in the month.

Energy prices are estimated to have fallen by 1.3pc in the month, but they have risen by 12.1pc over the last year.

When unprocessed food and energy are excluded from the index, so-called core inflation came in at 5.3pc in April.

Corporations boosting their profit margins have been cited by the likes of the European Central Bank and other authorities as one of the key factors behind high inflation levels.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest flash estimate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 6.3pc in the past year and risen by 0.3pc since March 2023.”

Eurostat will publish flash estimates of inflation for the Eurozone for April next Tuesday.

Persistent inflation across the Eurozone means there is set to be another interest rate rise announced by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Two more rate rises could be announced by the ECB by July, market commentators have said.

On Friday the International Monetary Fund called on the ECB to keep raising interest rates until the middle of 2024 and on EU finance ministers to tighten fiscal policy, in concerted action to bring down high inflation.

The IMF's head of the European Department Alfred Kammer told a news briefing ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bank governors that inflation was the biggest worry.

"Our main policy recommendation is to defeat inflation and that means we need to use the instrument of monetary policy. For the ECB that means further tightening, tightening for longer, we estimate until mid-2024, in order to bring inflation down to target sometime in 2025," Mr Kammer said.

"Inflation is a tax, in particular on the poor, and that needs to be tackled," Mr Kammer said.

Headline inflation in the 20 countries using the euro was 6.9pc year-on-year in March, but core inflation, which excludes large swings in energy and food prices, was even higher at 7.5pc.

Another three ECB rate rises mean the typical tracker mortgage holder will have seen annual repayments shoot up by more than €2,500 since last summer.

Typical tracker interest rates have spiralled from just 1.15pc in June last year to a 4.65pc on average at present. More hikes will also push up the cost of new fixed rates, with more pressure on variables likely.

Rising fixed rates will make it more difficult for first-time buyers to afford a home.

Some 50,000 homeowners are set to come out of fixed rates in the next three years, with financial advisers telling them to break out of these arrangements early and re-fix before rates go even higher.