Surge in socialising and travel during double bank holiday weekend

Pubs saw a boom in business over the double bank holiday weekend.

THE double bank holiday saw people spend time socialising in pubs and restaurants, with huge numbers making trips around the country.

Transactions on the country’s toll roads and bridges doubled over the St Patrick’s Day holidays, according to a Bank of Ireland analysis of spending patterns.

Experts said the survey results show that people are keen to loosen the reins after two years of heavy Covid restrictions.

The analysis shows a surge in both domestic travel and socialising over the double bank holiday weekend, between March 14 and 19.

Transactions on the country’s toll roads and bridges rose by 119pc.

Spending in pubs was up 39pc as people raised a glass to celebrate our national saint.

And restaurants saw consumer expenditure rise by 14pc when compared to the same period the previous week.

Fast-food outlets also recorded a bank holiday spending spike of 12pc.

The Cheltenham racing festival meant a bumper week for gambling companies. The spending on racing and other sports bets was up 56pc during the bank holiday period.

Head of customer journeys and SME markets at Bank of Ireland Jilly Clarkin said the double bank holiday was always likely to spark an uptick in consumer activity.

“The spending data absolutely confirms this, with domestic travel rates rocketing along with a strong surge in socialising in pubs and restaurants.”

Ms Clarkin said that the Bank of Ireland spending analysis also indicates that for many consumers, experiences were more important than possessions last week.

“While we saw a clear travel and social spending surge, clothing spend actually fell by 4pc in the same period with supermarket spending staying relatively flat week on week.”

She said the figures point to the likely fact that having been denied personal interactions for so long due to the pandemic many people prioritised time with friends and family over the St Patrick’s Day break.

However, there are strong indications that consumer spending is set to be cut sharply this year.

This is due to the pick-up in inflation which will cost the average household around €2,000 this year.

To counter the runaway rise in prices most consumers plan to dramatically pull back on their spending.

The surge in inflation will drain around €4bn in consumer spending power, according to KBC Bank.

Such a big pull-back in consumer spending could materially weaken economic growth this year.

A hit to spending power of €4bn works out at an average household losing around €2,000 in what they can pay out this year, KBC Bank calculated.

