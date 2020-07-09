Surge in households getting mortgage and consumer loan payment breaks

THERE has been a new surge in the number of households that have been forced to get a payment break on their mortgage and consumer loan, shocking new figures show.

A total of 122,000 payment breaks were granted to households up to the end of June, according to a Central Bank report that lays bare the scale of difficulties homeowners and businesses are having meeting their normal repayments.

Close to 62,500 households have availed of a mortgage payment break, with another 52,000 consumer loan breaks granted.

The figures refer to loans issued by the retail banks, credit unions and retail credit and credit servicing firms.

This means loans impacted include those owned by vulture funds.

The new report lists a large number of loans breaks approved for non-Irish borrowers. This is typically loans issued by an Irish bank to people in other countries where they have operations, such as Bank of Ireland loans issued thorough the British post offices.

Once non-Irish loans are stripped out, the report shows that close to 62,500 residential mortgage borrowers in this country have availed of a Covid-19 payment break.

The value of these payment breaks is close to €10bn, representing close to 10pc of the value of total mortgages advances by lenders in this country.

Some 8,000 buy-to-let investors are on a payment break.

Another 52,000 payment breaks on consumer loans have been granted to households.

These represent around €700m in lending.

Irish retail banks account for the overwhelming number and value of these payment breaks.

A mortgage payment break can be for three months, but can also be extended for six months.

It means not paying anything for that period, while it will not impact people’s credit rating.

But interest will still accrue, and will have to be paid later.

There have been 35,678 payment breaks approved for business borrowers.

This represents €11bn in loans, and most of the breaks have been granted are to Irish resident businesses.

In a comment in the report, the Central Bank states: “It is clear from the significant scale of payment breaks that it has been a very necessary relief for many borrowers to enable them to deal with the immediate shock that they are experiencing.”

It said the scale of payment breaks “speaks to the unprecedented breadth of the shock triggered by Covid-19.”

It added that the payment break data demonstrates that the impact has been widespread covering all categories of borrowers and all sectors of the economy.

Earlier this week Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the banks they must not profit from the Covid-19 payment breaks and said Mr Donohoe is due to call them in to explain themselves.

Banks told the Government in May they have no choice but to charge interest while people take a break from paying off their mortgages. A failure to charge interest will trip the mortgage account into arrears, banks argue.

However, both the Central Bank and the European Banking Authority (EBA) confirmed on Tuesday that banks are not required to charge interest.

This prompted Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty to accuse the banks of misleading the then Taoiseach and finance minister at a May meeting.

He said the confirmations from the Central Bank and the EBA show the banks were “spoofing” at the Government meeting.

But head of the banking federation Brian Hayes denied misleading the politicians.

