Surge in cryptocurrency scam complaints to ombudsman

THERE has been an upsurge in complaints about cryptocurrency scams to the State’s financial disputes agency.

And the Financial Services Ombudsman said it is still getting complaints about the loss of tracker mortgages more than 12 years after it received its first tracker case.

It got 250 tracker mortgage complaints last year.

Acting Ombudsman MaryRose McGovern said her office has seen “a noticeable increase” in the number of complaints from people who thought they were investing in crypto assets but ending up losing all their money.

She said the financial and personal impact of these fraud incidents was very significant.

One person lost €60,000 over a period of three months, when he instructed his bank to transfer funds to what he believed was an investment platform, but which transpired to be a fraudulent company.

A number of the crypto scam victims had borrowed amounts as high as €20,000 to make additional investments in what they thought was cryptocurrency and later discovered the schemes were a scam.

Another complainant lost €29,000 when he was tricked into using an incorrect IBAN, for his transfer of funds, according to an overview of complaints for 2021 issued by the Ombudsman’s office.

Typically, consumers make a small investment, some putting in around €250, into a cryptocurrency asset.

It surges in value, prompting the promotors to persuade them to invest up to €50,000.

The consumer often ends up borrowing around €20,000, as this is as much as they can get a loan for.

When all the money is lost they appeal to the bank they borrowed from to get the money back.

The bank refuses, and a complaint is made to the Ombudsman.

In most complaint cases published by the Ombudsman the money has not been recovered.

However, in one case a bank advanced an overdraft with the money to be used to invest in cryptocurrency.

The bank agreed to clear the overdraft as it said it should not have authorised it when it was aware that the customer intended to invest in cryptocurrency.

Ms McGovern said: “Consumers should be mindful of the risks posed by investing in unregulated activities, such as cryptocurrency trading, which very often carries a higher risk and level of volatility, than regulated product offerings.”

She said consumers need to be extra vigilant when they are not familiar with the financial service provider they are dealing with.

They need to check if the financial provider is regulated, and whether the protections afforded by the consumer protection framework, are in place.

Complaints over mortgages accounted for almost a quarter of all complaints received by the Ombudsman in 2021.

This includes 250 new tracker mortgage complaints last year, some 12 years after the first tracker mortgage complaints were received in 2009.

Large numbers of the complaints about trackers are not been upheld, Ms McGovern said.

“Many people remain of the belief that they are entitled to a tracker mortgage interest rate, either from the time when they took out the mortgage loan or from a date during the life of the mortgage loan, even though they have no contractual or other entitlement to such a rate,” her report states.

The office has 1,017 active tracker cases that it has still to resolve.

The Financial Services and Pensions Office is a State-supported that runs a free disputes resolution services for consumers and small firms that have complaints against financial service providers and pension providers that they are unable to resolve.

The Ombudsman’s office received 4,658 complaints last year and oversaw €7m being paid to consumers in compensation. Some 5,010 complaints were resolved in 2021.

A quarter of the complains related to poor customer service. And the majority of all complaints were in the area of banking.

More than a quarter of the cases taken to the Ombudsman were insurance related.

In 2020 the Ombudsman got 600 Covid-related complaints, and another 275 last year.