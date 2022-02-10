Supports are a drop in the ocean for hard-pressed families as inflation sucks €2,000 out of yearly household budget

THIS year is set to be one of the most expensive in decades as householders struggle with surging prices.

The Government’s attempts to protect us from the financial pain are set to come well short of insulating put-upon families from the worst of the cost-of-living storm that has descended.

Inflation is likely to suck about €2,000 out of the average household budget this year. Some of the rises can only be described as savage. Energy costs are rising at a rate of 29pc, with home-heating oil rising at a budget-busting rate of 52pc.

Petrol and diesel prices are up by a third in a year.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Read More

Experts have put the likely impact on homeowners of rampant price rises at around €2,000 over a year.

Dermot Jewell of the Consumers’ Association said: “Households will have to prepare for a minimum of €2,000 in additional expenditure on energy, motor fuel and food this year.”

Many people are now cutting back on the heating to make ends meet.

Some people are doing fine. They were able to build up pandemic savings that will now be an income shock absorber for them. But many others are not so lucky.

Electricity, gas, heating oil, petrol, diesel, second-hand cars, rents, flights, alcohol, telecoms, creche fees, health insurance, food and property prices are the big risers.

And the price hikes are to keep coming. Irish prices are to rise by close to 5pc this year, the European Commission predicts, well above the EU average.

The EU executive said Irish price rises will stay high this year before falling back to 2.5pc next year.

No wonder many are under pressure.

Research commissioned by the Society of St Vincent de Paul has found the proportion of householders struggling financially since the start of the pandemic has doubled.

The Red C survey found that unemployed people and single parents are finding it particularly hard to cope. People are turning off the heat and cutting down on food purchases.

With this sort of a squeeze on household budgets, the Government’s package of measures designed to ease the pricing pressure is a mere drop in the ocean.

There are more supports for those on social welfare and a once-off lump of money for all to come off our electricity bills. But the financial pain is being felt particularly by middle-income families.

These are the ones paying some of the dearest mortgages in Europe, or rents that have doubled in the last decade. And they are being clobbered by some of the most expensive, and rising, creche costs in the Western world.

Remember that Irish housing costs, such as rent, mortgage rates, gas and electricity, are a staggering 78pc above the European average, according to Eurostat.

Government charges, such as stamp duty, carbon tax and Vat add hundreds of euro to the cost of living in Ireland each year, from energy to banking and insurance

Rural dwellers are feeling the financial pinch more than most as they heavily depend on their cars.

All car drivers are being fleeced by the exchequer taking 60pc of the cost of a litre of fuel.

There is a massive irony in a situation where the State hits spending so hard, with one of the highest standard rates of Vat in the Western world, and then decides to give once-off payments to people.

Weirdly, the Government has set its face against reducing the high taxes on energy and motor fuel. Yet it was able to reduce Vat for the hospitality sector in the past.

And let’s not forget the high cost of greenflation.

The transition to cleaner fuels is keeping fossil fuel prices elevated, according to the European Central Bank.

All of this means the Government is likely to have to fire more funds at households in order to stave off more pain for people.