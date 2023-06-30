Supermarket price wars: major retailer announces 10c cut to price of own-brand milk

Tesco has reduced the price of items such as milk and fresh fruit (PA)

A major retailer has made the latest salvo in Ireland’s supermarket wars, with a 10c cut in the price of its own-brand milk.

From tomorrow Lidl will be charging €2.09 for a two-litre carton of milk, down from €2.19.

It is the latest in a round of price cuts by Ireland’s major supermarkets, which kicked off two months ago with reductions in the price of own-brand butter, milk and bread by retailers.

Tesco Ireland in recent weeks also announced what it said were average 10pc price cuts on 700 products, in a major statement of intent to win over customers amid the cost-of-living crisis fuelled by price inflation due to the war in Ukraine and other factors.

Lidl Ireland said the latest move would mean €3 million in savings passed directly to its shoppers, with its second cut to the price of milk in the last eight weeks.

“Lidl was the first Irish retailer to reduce the price of the cupboard staple in May which has seen unprecedented fluctuation in price over the past year due to the increased cost of production,” the German grocery chain said.

“At Lidl, we are very conscious of the cost-of-living challenges facing our customers and we remain committed to leading the Irish grocery sector on price," said chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland John Paul Scally.

"We have dropped the prices of hundreds of household staple items in recent weeks, and we will continue to drop prices on the items that matter most to our customers. We were the first retailer in Ireland to drop the price of milk in May and we’re proud to be leading the way once again with this latest price cut.”

Previously speaking to Independent.ie, Professor Michael Wallace of UCD, an expert in farm economics, predicted that Irish shoppers can expect to see more cuts in the prices of dairy products.

He said this was mainly due to a fall in global dairy commodity prices, such as fertiliser and feed inputs.

There was an undersupply of commodities last year, but now we are seeing the opposite. And demand weakened last year.

“We are seeing some excess in commodity supply in world markets, putting downward pressure on prices.”

Prof Wallace said this will lead to further falls in farm-gate prices, translating into more price cuts for dairy products – and also in bread.

“This will feed into further reductions in fresh milk and butter prices for consumers,” he said.

Prices of staples rose in May despite the main supermarket multiples cutting the prices of own-brand milk, bread and butter.

There were price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced pan, with it up by 18c in a year.

An 800g loaf of brown sliced pan was up by 17c in the year, with two litres of full-fat milk 35c more expensive.

A pound of butter was up 40c when compared with May last year, the CSO said.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show higher prices for meat, sugar, frozen fish, milk and eggs, with the prices of food and non-alcoholic goods rising by 12.7pc in the year to May.

This is a slight easing of the rate of food inflation in April when the cost of food rose 13.1pc in the year, according to the latest consumer price index from the CSO.