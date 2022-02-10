Supermarket hacks that will help you to save more and make healthier choices

Reverse your usual route to see how your thinking and needs change. Photo: Stock image

With the cost of living a growing concern for Irish shoppers, here are some tips to get the most out of your shop.

Never shop on an empty stomach

Studies show that not only will we buy more food items if hungry, we will purchase products that can be consumed faster and are of less nutritional value. We’re also more likely to purchase unnecessary non-food items as well.

The psychology of shopping

Supermarkets know exactly what they are doing in terms of layout and displays. It’s no coincidence that your first experience of a retail space is a glorious waft of freshly baked bread, or a ceiling-high display of chocolate treats. Even the direction you are expected to shop in is all part of programming our shopping patterns. Buck the trend and reverse your usual route to see how your thinking and needs change.

Temptation aisle

For some of us, the lack of freedom from the pandemic means a trip to the grocery store is seen as a treat and a break from monotony. But this could also lead to you spending more than you usually would. Try shopping online and compare with your usual shopping bill to determine if that weekly trip to the supermarket is costing more than it should.

Loyalty is rewarded

Switching a supplier can lead to substantial savings. But supermarkets, for the most part, actually value loyal customers. In-store vouchers, loyalty cards and individual supermarket apps are hugely popular for a reason – they offer value for money, whether it’s discounted products or €10 off a shopping list worth €50.

Is it really a special offer?

Multi-buys and promotional discounts are extremely appealing, but not often the bargains you believe them to be. I recently spotted three packets of mince meat on sale for €12, but each had an individual sale price of €3, making the multi-buy €3 more expensive.

In a different supermarket, a retailer had a display of healthy snacks with a three-for-two offer. On closer inspection, the items all had a use-by date on the brink of expiry, limiting the enjoyment of the products for the consumer.