Sunny money makers: How to make your summers pay you

We look at some of the ways that working now could let you take rest of year off

Renting out a campervan can earn you good money - especially as festival season hits. Stock image Expand

Working for the summer – and taking the rest of the year off – is a pipe dream for most.

Some people however do manage to live off their summer earnings; for others, a summer money maker allows them to take a bit of a step back workwise throughout the rest of the year.

