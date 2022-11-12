Stress of cost of living crisis laid bare as just 15pc of people believe this Christmas will be better than last year

Laura O'Reilly from Tallaght pictured with her daughter Cara [1] at the Cost of Living protest outside Rua Red in Tallaght Photo: Frank McGrath

The cost of living crisis is giving rise to huge levels of stress across the country, according to new research.

The survey also finds that just 15pc of adults believe this Christmas will be better than last when Covid restrictions were in place.

For the first time, the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index has found that the number of people who say they are experiencing stress is more than those who have felt happiness.

And in a special report on how consumer confidence is impacting on people’s plans for Christmas, the survey conducted by Core Research has found less than one-sixth of people believe this Christmas will be better than last when restrictions to curb the pandemic were in place.

“This is the first Christmas in two years where people should have the freedom to celebrate and enjoy it together with family and friends.

“However, just 15pc of people believe that Christmas this year will be better than last year. This Christmas, household budget restrictions will replace Covid-19 restrictions,” the research states.

One in two people plan to spend less money this year and a further one in two plans to buy less gifts.

Before Black Friday on November 25, the majority (62pc) of adults will have started their Christmas spending.

This indicates that people will be more likely to spread out and budget their Christmas shopping this year to avoid spending the bulk of money all at once, according to Core Research.

Shockingly, nearly 1 in 10 claim they do not plan to spend any money on Christmas this year.

Compared to the summer months, socialising, eating out and holidays have all come under the spotlight more in terms of ways to cut household spending.

The survey, taken from October 4 to 13, found 63pc believed the Budget made no difference to their circumstances or made their situation worse.

For the first time in the survey’s emotional tracker, the number of people saying they experienced stress is more than those who say they experienced happiness.

Most positive emotions (joy, hope, and contentment) have declined since July, while negative emotions (including sadness, fear, worry and anxiety) have risen.