| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

State turns magpie in pinching houses from under noses of first-time buyers

Still a struggle: House prices across the country are still rising, but at a lower rate on a monthly basis. Stock picture Expand

Close

Still a struggle: House prices across the country are still rising, but at a lower rate on a monthly basis. Stock picture

Still a struggle: House prices across the country are still rising, but at a lower rate on a monthly basis. Stock picture

Still a struggle: House prices across the country are still rising, but at a lower rate on a monthly basis. Stock picture

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

The State has ramped up its purchase of private houses, in a move that is crowding first-time buyers out of the housing market.

Local authorities and Government-funded housing associations have stepped up their purchase of new homes as the construction of social housing continues to fall.

Some councils built no social housing last year. This put huge pressure on the private sector to deliver housing.

Related Content