SSE Airtricity to increase electricity and gas prices from next month

Electricity costs are going up by 6.4pc, and gas 12.3pc.

The company said the move was in response to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs on global markets

The increases will mean annual bills rising by €140 for dual-fuel customers.

The company said it was the first increase in SSE Airtricity’s gas prices since 2013 and the second in electricity prices in the same five-year period.

It follows a period of price cuts from 2015 during which SSE Airtricity reduced its standard gas and electricity prices for customers by 9pc.

Director of home energy at SSE Airtricity David Manning said: “The decision to increase energy prices is never taken lightly. It is in direct response to rising global energy costs outside of our control, and especially the sustained increases in wholesale gas prices over the past 12 months.”