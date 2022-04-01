SSE Airtricity becomes fifth energy provider to hike prices this year

Electricity and gas prices are going up.

A FIFTH energy provider is to introduce double-digit price rises.

SSE Airtricity is to increase the prices of electricity and gas from the start of next month.

Electricity is going up by 24pc, in a move that will add an extra €338 to the typical annual household bill.

Gas is rising by 32.3pc, which will add €333 to the typical annual bill.

The move will impact around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

The company had three price rises last year, according to price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

The company is not increasing its standing charges, unlike Bord Gáis Energy and ESB’s Electric Ireland.

SSE Airtricity said the price change is driven by record highs in wholesale energy costs which have disrupted energy markets across Europe.

Dual fuel household bills will increase by 27.5pc on average, equivalent to around €670 extra a year.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie said that when all price increases over the past year are taken together, SSE customers will be paying over €1,100 more for their gas and electricity each year.

For those households that just get electricity from SSE the extra costs a year will be €635 since last year, and €540 for gas, Mr Cassidy said.

The company also announced a range of customer supports in response to the cost-of-living crisis, aimed at helping those who are under increased financial pressure.

This includes expanding its existing customer support fund by an additional €1m, to provide direct support to customers in difficulty.

And it will make a €1m charitable donation to a trusted charity partner which will be used to support people who are struggling with the cost of living as the global markets crisis continues.

Managing director of SSE Airtricity Klair Neenan said: “Throughout winter, we have worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease.

“Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices.”

She said SSE Airtricity has a longstanding and continued commitment to working with and supporting customers in need.

SSE Airtricity says is Ireland’s largest supplier of 100pc green energy.

But prices in the market are determined by auctions with high wholesale gas costs putting up the cost even if electricity is generated from wind.

End-user energy prices are not regulated in this country, with company free to set their own prices.

ESB’s Electric Ireland, which has 1.1 million electricity customers, is pushing up electricity and gas prices in May.

This will mean the average customer will see average electricity bills rise by €300 over a year, and gas bills go up by €220.

The hike will mean average Electric Ireland electricity costs will have risen by €500 in the past 18 months.

Bord Gáis Energy is raising prices by up to 39pc from April 25. Its move will see the average electricity bill rise by €385 over a year, and gas bills go up by €390.

Energia is increasing its electricity and gas prices by 15pc from April 25, in a move that will cost the average electricity customer an additional €247 a year.

PrePayPower raised its prices for both fuels from the start of this month.

Electricity prices are going up by 9.9pc, and gas by 19.9pc.