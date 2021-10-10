‘Spraying asphalt in Florida for a summer in my early 20s was easily the worst job I had’

Actor Dónall Ó Héalai is from Connemara in Co Galway. A native Irish speaker, Ó Héalai is the star of Arracht, the award-winning Irish language film about the Great Famine. In the film, which will be released in Irish cinemas this Friday, Ó Héalai portrays the sufferings of a fisherman. Ó Héalai also starred in the US thriller Impossible Monsters alongside Santino Fontana.

What’s the most important lesson about money which your career as an actor has taught you?

To think about the future more instead of just living and spending for today.

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

Both that money isn’t everything and that it’s important to have some savings.

What’s your favourite saying about money as Gaeilge?

Is fearr cara sa chúirt ná punt sa sparán — a friend in court is better than a pound in the hand. There’s an inherent roguishness and truth to this saying that I get a kick out of.

What’s the best advice you ever got about money?

You’re either making money or spending it. It was something I heard when I lived in New York.



What’s the most expensive country you have every visited?

It has to be Norway. I remember a very short taxi ride costing around €25. Needless to say, the next time I walked!



Your favourite Irish coin or note?

It’s got to be the old 50-pence coin. Its shape and the embossed bird did it for me.



What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

A projector. Worth every penny.



What was your worst job?

Spraying asphalt in Florida for a summer in my early 20s. Between the humidity, heat and tar, it was easily the worst job I’ve had.

Your biggest financial mistake?

Thinking money grows on trees.



What was your best financial killing?

Finding an excellent accountant. Having someone with expertise to navigate the road with you is invaluable — especially when working in the creative sector.



Are you better off than your parents?

I wouldn’t say so — they’re much cooler than I am.



The last thing you bought online?

A yoga bolster for my father, believe it or not.

Would you buy Irish property now?

I’m no expert on property prices but I don’t see them coming down anytime soon. So I guess if you’re in the privileged position where you actually can buy a home, now would be as good a time as any.



Did you change your views about money or wealth after starring in Arracht?

Arracht certainly opened my eyes about the potency of money, the repercussions that come with not having money and the importance of belonging to a society that provides opportunities to obtain it.

It also taught me the fundamental responsibility that a government has in providing real support to those in need.

If you could design your own euro note, what would you put on it?

I guess money is something we obviously value, so having some of Ireland’s natural landmarks we equally value would be interesting — like our great mountains, rivers and even trees.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

Family, friends and food.

