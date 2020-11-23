Spending spree expected as Irish forked out €4,500 a minute buying clothes online during Black Friday in 2019

Irish Consumers spent €4,500 per minute - €270,000 per hour - buying clothes online during Black Friday last year, and with online shopping more popular than ever, spending splurge is expected once more.

The data released by AIB shows a 364pc increase in online shopping compared to a normal day, as measured between October 1 and December 31.

€2,200 was spent per minute online by consumers buying electronics on Black Friday, a 361pc increase in spend compared with a normal shopping day.

There were over 85,000 transactions online on clothing websites last year during Black Friday. This approximately equates to one transaction every second.

The busiest time for online shopping on Black Friday is between 10am and 11am, with the second busiest time being between 9pm and 10pm - almost four transactions are happening every second during these peak hours.

On a normal day, consumers buying clothes online conducted just under 20,000 online transactions. The data was compiled from over one million card transactions carried out by Irish consumers during Black Friday 2019.

The busiest time for men shopping online is 10pm on Black Friday, while women are more likely to be shopping online at 10am.

Consumers spent an average of €75 per clothing transaction, €119 on electronics, €204 on hardware, €77 on health and beauty and €137 per jewellery transaction on Black Friday.

Rachel Naughton, Head of SMEs at AIB, said: “This year’s Black Friday will be like no other as many Irish businesses will remain closed as a result of the level five restrictions which are currently in place. Our data shows that consumers are spending large amounts of money online every minute of the day during Black Friday, which presents Irish businesses with a unique opportunity during this difficult period.

“We have seen from working with, and supporting our business customers over the past number of months that many – for the first time – are adapting to sell online.

“Where possible this Black Friday we ask customers to support their local business, helping these businesses through this difficult period.”

Ms Naughton encouraged shoppers to be vigilant as there is always an increase in phishing emails at this time of year, with an estimated 50 million global fraud attempts expected to be attempted this holiday season.

