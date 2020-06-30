Spending in pubs last night was double the amount for a normal Monday as lockdown restrictions eased

There was a surge in spending in pubs and on personal grooming yesterday after the lockdown was eased.

Spending in pubs was more double the amount for a normal Monday night, figures for those who use the Revolut debit card show.

Expenditure in hairdressers and spas rocketed, but the rise in restaurants was more muted. The total number of people getting their hair done was a staggering 70pc higher than on an average day before lockdown.

Overall, yesterday’s spending by Revolut customers (excluding online shopping) across the whole country was up 52pc compared to the average daily amount spent by Revolut users during lockdown.

It was up 23pc compared to a normal Monday before lockdown.

Publicans were the big winners as the average Revolut customer spent €27.64 in the pub last night.

On a regular Monday before lockdown people would usually have spent just €12.47 each on average.

Under current rules, pub customers can only spend 105 minutes in the pub and must order a meal to the value of at least €9.

Yesterday’s spending in restaurants was more subdued.

Overall, it was a third of what would have been spent on an average night before lockdown. It was also just over half of what would be spent on a regular Monday night before Covid-19.

Revolut’s customers spent an average of €37.81 in hairdressers and barbers yesterday.

This was close to the average before lockdown of €36.15. This indicates that prices may not have risen, as had been feared.

Women accounted for 71pc of the spending on haircare, while 29pc of spending was by men.

Spending on spas was also up by almost 50pc on the average before lockdown, with each customer spending an average of €38.07, compared to €31.29 before lockdown.

The number of transactions in spas overall also rose by just under 50pc.

Perhaps surprisingly, more than a quarter of spa spending (28pc) was by men.

But it wasn’t just our looks we were getting fixed yesterday.

Spending on chiropractors more than doubled from Revolut’s pre-lockdown average, as did spending at the dentist.

